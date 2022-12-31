Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
One person displaced by Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews stopped a house fire in the North Valleys on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cassilis Drive and Leather Lane. Firefighters found heavy flames at the back of the house and were able to knock down the fire at 9:22 p.m.
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a vehicle fire that spread to a building in Sparks early Saturday morning. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby building at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct. around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for open murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter weather road conditions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to recent storms, roadways have been impacted with snow and ice, the City of Reno’s Maintenance and Operations crews have worked over 800 hours, clearing over 43,000 miles of roadways since New Year’s Eve. Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran says the effects of...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates additional warming center
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated an additional warming center amid heavy snowfall. The center is located at 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. It will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities. The county says a storm is expected to hit...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
kunr.org
Meet the Downtown Reno Library’s indoor jungle caretaker
The entrance to the library is lined with lush green plants with a web of leaves and branches on either side, reaching the bright skylights above. Leon Lewis has watered the greenery weekly for 20 years. “I take care of all the plants. Keep them alive,” Lewis said. Lewis...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Jeremy Renner shares photo, message from hospital after surgery
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner in Stable but Critical Condition After Weather-Related Accident
Jeremy Renner, star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown, was reportedly hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1st after suffering an accident plowing snow, according to a new report from Deadline. A statement from the actor's representatives indicates Renner is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." There is no word on the actor's current health condition, other than that his reps say "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." We'll be sure to update this story as we receive more information.
2news.com
Storey County Residents Asked To Prepare For Next Winter Storm
The county says those living in higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall. Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
