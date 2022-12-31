Jeremy Renner, star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown, was reportedly hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1st after suffering an accident plowing snow, according to a new report from Deadline. A statement from the actor's representatives indicates Renner is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." There is no word on the actor's current health condition, other than that his reps say "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." We'll be sure to update this story as we receive more information.

