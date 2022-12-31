ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, NV

KOLO TV Reno

One person displaced by Reno house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews stopped a house fire in the North Valleys on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cassilis Drive and Leather Lane. Firefighters found heavy flames at the back of the house and were able to knock down the fire at 9:22 p.m.
RENO, NV
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a vehicle fire that spread to a building in Sparks early Saturday morning. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby building at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct. around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested for open murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter weather road conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to recent storms, roadways have been impacted with snow and ice, the City of Reno’s Maintenance and Operations crews have worked over 800 hours, clearing over 43,000 miles of roadways since New Year’s Eve. Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran says the effects of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County activates additional warming center

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated an additional warming center amid heavy snowfall. The center is located at 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. It will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities. The county says a storm is expected to hit...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Meet the Downtown Reno Library’s indoor jungle caretaker

The entrance to the library is lined with lush green plants with a web of leaves and branches on either side, reaching the bright skylights above. Leon Lewis has watered the greenery weekly for 20 years. “I take care of all the plants. Keep them alive,” Lewis said. Lewis...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner in Stable but Critical Condition After Weather-Related Accident

Jeremy Renner, star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown, was reportedly hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1st after suffering an accident plowing snow, according to a new report from Deadline. A statement from the actor's representatives indicates Renner is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." There is no word on the actor's current health condition, other than that his reps say "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." We'll be sure to update this story as we receive more information.
RENO, NV

