Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
TechRadar's year in review: 2022 in phones, TVs, computing and more
Goodbye, 2022 - and hello to the shiny new world of 2023! Granted, it doesn't look much different yet, but then we are only a few hours into the new year. So, what were our tech highlights of the past 12 months - and what can we expect to see in 2023? In short: lots. Virtually every week brought a massive new product launch or big story in one of the categories we cover, from the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to the arrival of QD-OLED screen tech in TVs, and from ever-more-powerful graphics cards to AI-powered autofocus in cameras. And 2023 promises to be every bit as exciting, beginning right away with the tech fest that is CES 2023.
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Business Basic vs Standard vs Premium: what are the differences?
It doesn’t matter if you use your PC or laptop for work, everyday home use or entertainment – at some point you’ll need productivity tools (opens in new tab). And if you find yourself in that position, you’ll undoubtedly take a look at Microsoft 365. While...
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Family vs Microsoft 365 Business: which is better for work?
Most of us have been using apps like Word and Excel for decades, so it’s no surprise that productivity suites like Microsoft 365 are popular – they combine top tools and security features into easy, accessible packages. If you’re not familiar with the range of Microsoft 365 options...
TechRadar
Alienware’s gaming controller prototype is what Microsoft should’ve built ages ago
I have seen the future of ubiquitous gaming and it probably starts with a Alienware Project Nyx controller. The gaming PC maker gave me an early glimpse of the device, which is admittedly more concept than product, just prior to CES 2023, where it’s being officially unveiled. Put simply, this controller could influence the future of PC and even console gaming for years to come.
TechRadar
Amazon just shut down its own encrypted chat app
Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) consumer-focused encrypted chat app Wickr Me is quietly winding down after shutting down sign-ups in December 2022. Having been acquired by Amazon in June 2021 after first launching Wickr Me in 2012, Wickr said in an announcement (opens in new tab) on its company news blog that the move was being made so that it could focus on encrypted communication solutions geared towards enterprise users.
TechRadar
Look out, AMD: Intel announces 24-core laptop processor in world-first reveal
Yowsers! Well, we’ve had our first peek from CES at what Intel has in store for 2023, and the headline act has to be the mighty Intel Core i9-13980HX: the new most powerful consumer laptop processor in the world. It looks like Intel is all about the CPUs at...
TechRadar
Intel CPU mystery unfolds as 6GHz flagship skips CES and suddenly goes on sale
Intel’s Core i9-13900KS didn’t appear at CES 2023, but rather mysteriously the supercharged Raptor Lake flagship has popped up at a European retailer (briefly) and has also been spotted in China (before being swiftly pulled down in this case, too). VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that the...
TechRadar
Why the PS5 means that Gen 4 SSDs aren't going away any time soon
A new generation of SSDs may be upon us, but thanks to the PS5, Gen 4 NVMe SSDs won’t be going anywhere soon. Currently, the only way to expand the PS5’s limited internal storage space and install more games is to plug a Gen 4 NVMe SSD into the console’s M.2 port. This function is going to have an unusual impact on storage drive standard, extending its lifespan past its usual shelf, even while significantly better Gen 5 models are beginning to appear for PC.
TechRadar
HyperX SoloCast review: an affordable USB mic for podcasting
The HyperX SoloCast is slim on features, which isn't surprising considering its affordable price tag, but it picks up sound clearly, offers a decent amount of background noise rejection, and is easy for a beginner to use. It’s a cardioid mic, but it picks up sound from both in front and behind, which could be advantageous for some users.
TechRadar
Shopify says its new advertising push will help redefine enterprise retail
Following the recent launch of its “Audiences” marketing tool, Shopify hopes that it has found a solution to skirt Apple’s changes to data collection for advertising, which put an end to third-party data being collected without the explicit permission of its users (most of whom had refused, according to the Financial Times (opens in new tab)).
TechRadar
Best TVs at CES 2023: next-gen OLED from Samsung and LG, and what to expect
All the 8K and 4K TV news from CES 2023 that you need to know if you're looking to upgrade this year. TVs are always one of the biggest parts of CES, and CES 2023 will be no different. Most of the biggest TV makers announce their major launches for the year at the event, and we'll be updating this guide to the best TVs of CES 2023 with all the most significant news as it's announced.
TechRadar
Acer shows off 18-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4000 GPUs: is bigger always better?
At CES 2023 Acer unveiled new models in the Predator Helios range that boast behemoth screen sizes, with the new gaming laptops sitting at 16-inches and 18-inches respectively. The laptop comes equipped with a mini-LED display and a trove of new features and performance updates that are super impressive, but there are bigger things to discuss before we dive into that.
TechRadar
PyTorch hit by severe security compromise
A malicious dependency on PyTorch has been found tricking Python developers (opens in new tab) into downloading it and then stealing their sensitive data. PyTorch recently disclosed that it had discovered a malicious dependency sharing its name with the framework’s “torchtriton’ library. Admins that installed PyTorch-nightly over the holidays were said to have been compromised, and the platform urged them to uninstall the framework and the fake ‘torchtriton’ dependency, immediately.
TechRadar
You can get a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499 at Mint Mobile - here's how
The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals we've ever seen, offering this excellent Android flagship for just $499 (was $899) (opens in new tab). While you'll have to buy at least a four-month plan in conjunction with this particular deal,...
TechRadar
The best smart home tech of CES 2023: fresh ideas from Samsung, LG and more
The smart home has been one of the biggest themes of CES over the past decade – and we're expecting that to be the case again at CES 2023. Why? A big reason is because a new smart home standard called Matter has finally arrived – and it promises to be the glue that binds all of our new smart home tech together.
TechRadar
HP ENVY Inspire 7200e/7220e Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more
Want to inspire envy in the office? This budget business AOI won’t do that, but it does have all the features you need for working at home, including an excellent touchscreen. It prints a great photo too, but the auto duplex mode is slow, there’s very little ink in the box and cartridges are expensive.
TechRadar
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds bring coaxial dual drivers in partnership with Dynaudio
What is a smartphone release in 2023 without a complementary set of color-co-ordinated, fresh feature-toting set of earbuds? It would be a mistake, that's what – and it's one that OnePlus won't be making with the release of its new OnePlus 11 smartphone, unveiled today (January 4, although the official launch event won't be until February 7, as previously reported).
TechRadar
Nvidia at CES 2023: RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4000 laptop GPUs revealed - as it happened
Nvidia is at CES 2023, and all eyes were on the GPU maker at its keynote event, which is now over. Last year wasn't the best for Nvidia - while it launched some new GPUs, such as the RTX 3090 Ti, and next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, it also had some stumbles. The 3090 Ti was considered a misfire, while Nvidia's initial plans to launch two RTX 4080 GPUs, one of which was revealed to be quite a bit less powerful, didn't go down well.
TechRadar
NoWatch smartwatch doesn't have a display and that may be okay
It's somewhat ironic that so many health-focused smartwatches feature busy, brightly-colored screens that through constant updates, notifications, and prompts almost demand your attention and, just maybe, add to your stress. According to the Mayo Clinic (opens in new tab), left unchecked, stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease,...
Comments / 0