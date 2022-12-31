Read full article on original website
Westamerica Bancorporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), Exelixis (EXEL), Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
Youngevity International, OFS Credit Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Youngevity International (YGYIP), OFS Credit Company (OCCI), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Youngevity International (YGYIP) 0.66 -5.71% 348.21% 2022-12-24 21:10:07. 2 OFS Credit Company (OCCI)...
Banco Bradesco Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Drop So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) dropped 9.03% to $2.62 at 12:08 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.11% to $15,201.09, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Cohen & Steers Select, Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cohen & Steers Select (PSF), Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) 18.27 -1.72% 8.59% 2022-12-29 01:17:08.
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
Cronos Group Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 at 2022-12-05, to $2.54 at 22:14 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Cronos Group’s...
Groupon Stock Was 13.34% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 13.34% to $8.58 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 0.11% to $10,466.48. Groupon’s last close was $8.58, 72.46% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers...
Aspen Group Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.31, 88.41% under its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 12.32% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
3D Systems Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $10.12 to $7.36 at 12:13 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.11% to $15,201.09, following the last session’s downward trend. 3D Systems’s...
Helios And Matheson Analytics And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Helios and Matheson Analytics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, and Gaia. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Helios...
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 32% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 32.05% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $0.89, 82.24% under its 52-week high of $4.99. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) rising 3.02% to $0.89. NASDAQ fell...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, VerifyMe Is Down By 18%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and VerifyMe‘s pre-market value is already 18.1% down. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.16, 67.69% under its 52-week high of $3.59. The last session, NASDAQ ended with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 0.87% to $1.16. NASDAQ slid 0.11% to $10,466.48,...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Was 10.91% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD jumping 10.91% to $6.20 on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 0.76% to $10,386.98, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, Pioneer High Income Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 10.94 1.48% 12.07% 2022-12-25 01:09:07.
