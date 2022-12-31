Read full article on original website
Alexander & Baldwin And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Consolidated Edison (ED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
Aspen Group Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.31, 88.41% under its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 12.32% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
10x Genomics Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) jumped by a staggering 15.03% in 5 sessions from $31.68 at 15.03, to $36.44 at 22:21 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
StoneCo Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 9.27% to $8.56 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.35% to $10,325.31, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Cronos Group Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 at 2022-12-05, to $2.54 at 22:14 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Cronos Group’s...
Cohen & Steers Select, Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cohen & Steers Select (PSF), Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) 18.27 -1.72% 8.59% 2022-12-29 01:17:08.
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., American Capital Agency Corp., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNCP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.85 0.29% 24.08% 2022-12-19...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 20.8% in 10 sessions from $3.51 at 2022-12-16, to $2.78 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
USD/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.2268% for the last session’s close. At 04:11 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.65% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.93 and 1.087% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.94.
Sorrento Therapeutics And Tesla On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Bilibili, and Tattooed Chef. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)...
Palladium Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:05 EST on Monday, 2 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,795.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 54, 99.99% below its average volume of 5746162415.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, Pioneer High Income Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 10.94 1.48% 12.07% 2022-12-25 01:09:07.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,916.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is one of...
Tattooed Chef Stock 11.79% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) jumping 11.79% to $1.38 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.76% to $10,386.98. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $1.23, 95.15% under its 52-week high of $25.35. About Tattooed Chef. Tattooed Chef, Inc., is a company that produces and...
Salesforce to lay off 10% of workforce to cut costs amid economic downturn
Salesforce said it will trim its workforce by 10% after hiring too many people leading into the economic downturn. CEO Marc Benioff says he is taking responsibility for this.
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Petroleo Brasileiro Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Petroleo Brasileiro‘s pre-market value is already 4.79% down. Petroleo Brasileiro’s last close was $10.65, 34.74% under its 52-week high of $16.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) falling 0.28% to $10.65. NYSE slid...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.23, 68.94% under its 52-week high of $16.84. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.38% to $5.23. NASDAQ slid...
