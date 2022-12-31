ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 3.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:09 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.504% up from its 52-week low and 7.286% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
StoneCo Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 9.27% to $8.56 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.35% to $10,325.31, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Palladium Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,781.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 713, 99.99% below its average volume of 5699216645.37. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
NASDAQ Composite Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,446.72. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 901158761, 85.47% below its average volume of 6202638702.82. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Nikkei 225 Down Momentum With A 7% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 7.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $25,719.00. The Nikkei 225 index is the leading stock price index in Japan. It is calculated by dividing the adjusted prices of all stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by a divisor.
Aspen Group Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.31, 88.41% under its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 12.32% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.23, 68.94% under its 52-week high of $16.84. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.38% to $5.23. NASDAQ slid...
Alexander & Baldwin And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Consolidated Edison (ED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,916.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is one of...
Intercontinental Hotels Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Macerich Company (MAC), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN), Saga Communications (SGA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
CBOE Is 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 17:09 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, CBOE (VIX) is $22.90. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.07% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.59 and 2.23% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.40.
Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
