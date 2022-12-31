Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:05 EST on Monday, 2 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,795.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 54, 99.99% below its average volume of 5746162415.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.3054% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 1.264% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
Weibo Stock Up By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) jumped by a staggering 33.4% in 21 sessions from $15.16 at 2022-12-01, to $20.23 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.35% to $10,325.31, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s last close...
USD/CNH Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:11 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.90. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.353% up from its 52-week low and 0.539% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
NASDAQ Composite Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,446.72. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 901158761, 85.47% below its average volume of 6202638702.82. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
EUR/JPY Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.081% for the last session’s close. At 13:06 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $137.90. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.977% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.26 and 1.718% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $140.31.
Cronos Group Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 at 2022-12-05, to $2.54 at 22:14 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Cronos Group’s...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 20.8% in 10 sessions from $3.51 at 2022-12-16, to $2.78 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,916.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is one of...
Esquire Financial Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ), Home Bancorp (HBCP), Broadcom (AVGO) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Artificial Intelligence Forecasts the Next Session Price Change for SK Telecom and Rogers Communication.
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of SK Telecom SKM, Rogers Communication RCI and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend...
Helios And Matheson Analytics And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Helios and Matheson Analytics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, and Gaia. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Helios...
Aspen Group Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.31, 88.41% under its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 12.32% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
Exponent And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Edison International (EIX), Exponent (EXPO), Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.23, 68.94% under its 52-week high of $16.84. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.38% to $5.23. NASDAQ slid...
CBOE Over 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.72% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, CBOE (VIX) is $22.88. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.97% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.59 and 2.14% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.40.
Natural Gas Futures Slides By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 33.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:54 EST on Wednesday, 4 January, Natural Gas (NG) is $3.94. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 4053, 99.99% below its average volume of 5489360183.17. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, VerifyMe Is Down By 18%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and VerifyMe‘s pre-market value is already 18.1% down. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.16, 67.69% under its 52-week high of $3.59. The last session, NASDAQ ended with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 0.87% to $1.16. NASDAQ slid 0.11% to $10,466.48,...
