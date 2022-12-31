Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.2268% for the last session’s close. At 04:11 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.65% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.93 and 1.087% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.94.
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,781.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 713, 99.99% below its average volume of 5699216645.37. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,566.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2776, 99.98% below its average volume of 16638898.73. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,446.72. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 901158761, 85.47% below its average volume of 6202638702.82. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
EUR/JPY Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.081% for the last session’s close. At 13:06 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $137.90. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.977% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.26 and 1.718% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $140.31.
via.news
10x Genomics Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) jumped by a staggering 15.03% in 5 sessions from $31.68 at 15.03, to $36.44 at 22:21 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Down Momentum With A 7% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 7.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $25,719.00. The Nikkei 225 index is the leading stock price index in Japan. It is calculated by dividing the adjusted prices of all stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by a divisor.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,916.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is one of...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Slides By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 33.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:54 EST on Wednesday, 4 January, Natural Gas (NG) is $3.94. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 4053, 99.99% below its average volume of 5489360183.17. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 20.8% in 10 sessions from $3.51 at 2022-12-16, to $2.78 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Helios And Matheson Analytics And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Helios and Matheson Analytics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, and Gaia. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Helios...
via.news
Westamerica Bancorporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), Exelixis (EXEL), Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May...
via.news
Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
via.news
Alexander & Baldwin And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Consolidated Edison (ED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Intercontinental Hotels Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Macerich Company (MAC), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN), Saga Communications (SGA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics And Tesla On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Bilibili, and Tattooed Chef. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)...
via.news
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., American Capital Agency Corp., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNCP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.85 0.29% 24.08% 2022-12-19...
via.news
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) fell 9.3% to $2.34 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.46% to $15,113.79, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Comments / 0