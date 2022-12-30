Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County
A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
wsvaonline.com
Proctor Retires From Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
WOODSTOCK, Va – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Major Scott Proctor following 30 years of service. Proctor began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff with Shenandoah County in October of 1992. Sheriff Tim Carter stated in a post on the department’s Facebook...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Man in custody after ramming police vehicle in DUI pursuit
An Albemarle County man is in custody after ramming his car into a county police patrol car while trying to flee a traffic stop early Saturday. Cristhian Lopez Gaviria, 24, faces felony hit-and-run and DUI charges in the 2 a.m. incident in the 2200 block of Old Lynchburg Road. Police...
pagevalleynews.com
Principal arrested, again
January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver faces a charge after his car hit an SUV, injuring the sheriff’s deputy who was driving it. The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 211) and Zachary Taylor Highway ((Route 522). VSP said Bradley W. […]
more961.com
Gunfire in the city under investigation
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
WHSV
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night. The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.
WHSV
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police are investigating after shots were fired during an argument around 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, this happened in the 1000 block of Lois Lane. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. The Harrisonburg Police Department and the...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Drunk driver hits Goochland emergency crews responding to another crash
A Goochland man told 8News about a shocking crash Friday, in which emergency vehicles responding to a struck pedestrian were themselves hit by a drunk driver.
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
more961.com
Police celebrate anniversary with time capsule
The Harrisonburg Police Department held a dedication ceremony Thursday in which a time capsule honoring the 150th anniversary of the department was placed. Captain Jason Kidd said in addition to a number of area law enforcement agency badges, handcuffs, radios and tasers, the time capsule contained many letters from officials that help paint a picture of how law enforcement was in 2022.
Three dead, 2 missing after SUV found submerged in Virginia river
Three people are dead and two more are considered missing after an SUV was found submerged in Nelson county river. Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate.
hburgcitizen.com
A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
TODAY.com
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital welcomed in their first baby of the year at 2:41 AM on January 1st. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl early Sunday morning shortly after...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Fire destroys home on Yates Ford Road; one firefighter injured
Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children. Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside the burning home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road, but all were accounted for and uninjured. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
