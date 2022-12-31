Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SWGA stays dry for the rest of Monday, but cloud cover is here to stay. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies remain with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Dense fog is still possible again, especially for areas below a line from Early County toward Clinch County. Remember to practice fog safety through Tuesday morning.
WALB 10
Strong, severe storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday. There’s a slight risk of severe storms for northwest counties in the WALB viewing area that starts around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Area-wide, the threat picks back up Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m.
WALB 10
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year is here. Many are still celebrating and enjoying all the gifts they got over the holidays. Even their new little ones. Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year.
WALB 10
Albany residents optimistic and concerned for 2023 economy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The year 2023 is here and economists are torn about the future state of the U.S. economy. Inflation in December was still high at 7.1% At the same time, the cost to buy a home has slowed and gas prices have eased off record highs. “We’re...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie is growing, and with a new year comes new improvements. 2022 was a good year for downtown Moultrie, but they are not stopping yet. Small towns thrive off momentum and support from those in the community. Within the last year, 13 new businesses have opened...
WALB 10
Marking the new year with new resolutions
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many were busy Monday writing out their New Year’s Resolutions. When you think of New Year’s Resolutions, you typically think of fitness goals or overall health. However, some people don’t even make one. Torian Bacote, a regular at Tony’s Gym, said at 45,...
WALB 10
Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority. The areas impacted are Creekwood Apartments Phase 1 and Raintree Condos. The boil water advisory is due to a break in a waterline around. The advisory...
WALB 10
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
WALB 10
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
WALB 10
VIDEO: Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in a likely gas station armed robbery. The video shows a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money. The video date stamp showed...
Comments / 0