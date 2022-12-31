ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitors voice safety concerns after incidents on Fremont Street ahead of New Year’s celebrations

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety on Fremont Street is top of mind ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations after two separate incidents left two people dead and two others hurt this week.

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

“It’s violent,” Las Vegas visitor Mykel Andrews said of recent events. “It’s crazy.”

Many told 8 News Now they are more on edge just days after police said a couple was killed in a hit and run involving a drunk driver on Fremont Street Wednesday, then two were hurt in a shooting near the Third Street Stage Thursday.

Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say

“People coming out of the pandemic,” Andrews said. “Their minds are not the same.”

Those planning to ring in 2023 downtown said they’re concerned about security measures.

“Now they know something like that can happen,” Las Vegas visitor Brad Daeda said, referring to metal detectors. “So they are going to do some preventative measures like this.”

On Friday, metal detectors were set up at the entrance to the Fremont Street Experience, as Department of Public Safety Chief Jason Potts said law enforcement will also be out in full force to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“We are going to be partnering with Fremont Street security,” Potts said. “And of course, really just have a presence.”

Many said they are relieved to hear of this effort, while others told 8 News Now it’s important to always be aware.

“I thought about it,” Daeda said. “And I went, it’s going to be safer.”

“You’ve just got to watch your back and be safe,” Andrews concluded.

There are rules and restrictions for anyone planning to attend the Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve celebration. For more information click HERE.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

