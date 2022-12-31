ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker rescues on Maunawili Trail, Koʻolau Summit Trail

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — O’ahu has many hikes and trails that both residents and visitors enjoy.

Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to two 911 call on Friday, Dec. 30.

The first call was for a hiker in his 20s who had become injured on Maunawili Trail in Olomana.

Once located, the hiker needed to airlifted to a safe zone nearby. He was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The second call was for a lost 39-year-old hiker. He had begun his adventure on Ka’au Crater Trail but deviated from the trail, becoming lost.

HFD followed his GPS from his phone to find him on Koʻolau Summit Trail in Olomana.

He was uninjured but was airlifted to a local safety zone at Maunawili District Park.

HFD provided a few safety tips for those who want to enjoy O’ahu’s majestic scenery.

  • Plan Your Hike
  • Inform others of your plan
  • Hike with a partner
  • Gather information about the trail
  • Assess your capabilities
  • During The Hike
  • Stay on the trail
  • Stay together
  • Avoid undue risks
  • Watch the time
  • In An Emergency
  • Call 911
  • Be visible
  • Be noisy
  • Stay calm
  • Stay in place

Follow these tips from HFD to ensure your safety in the event of a rescue.

