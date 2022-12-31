Read full article on original website
Gold rises to near six-month highs as investors await Fed minutes
(Reuters) - Gold prices kicked off 2023 by hitting their highest levels in more than six months on Tuesday as benchmark Treasury yields fell while investors focused on the prospect for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which acted as a significant headwind to bullion last year. Spot gold, which...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
RPM International Inc expected to post earnings of $1.10 a share - Earnings Preview
* RPM International Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 5. * The Medina Ohio-based company is expected to report a 10.4% increase in revenue to $1.811 billion from $1.64 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 5 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue between $1.79 billion and $1.84 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for RPM International Inc is for earnings of $1.10 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for RPM International Inc is $100, above its last closing price of $97.45. The company's guidance on October 5 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD204.55 million and USD220.28 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 1.33 1.33 1.47 Beat 10.3 May. 31 2022 1.43 1.44 1.42 Missed -1.3 Feb. 28 2022 0.30 0.30 0.38 Beat 26.7 Nov. 30 2021 0.82 0.83 0.79 Missed -4.6 Aug. 1.03 1.03 1.08 Beat 5.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 1.27 1.28 1.28 Met 0.3 Feb. 28 2021 0.27 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.99 1.00 1.06 Beat 6.3 This summary was machine generated January 3 at 13:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
FluroTech Ltd Announces Sale Of Shares In Flurotest Diagnostic Systems Ltd. And Option Cancellation
* ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES IN FLUROTEST DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS LTD. AND OPTION CANCELLATION. * PURCHASER HAS AGREED TO PAY TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $1.00 IN LAWFUL CANADIAN CURRENCY. * COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd - Bought Back 367,700 Own Shares Worth 364.75 Million Yen In December
* CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS LTD - BOUGHT BACK 367,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 364.75 MILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Which ASX stocks have gained in the first trading session of 2023?
The local Australian share market began its day higher, following solid gains on European markets overnight. It is also an improvement over the downbeat end to 2022. The S&P/ASX200 is up today, gaining 20.40 points or 0.29% to 7,059.10 as of 03 January, 10:06 am Sydney time.
Microsoft recognized its first labor union in the US after staff at $7.5 billion video game firm ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize
Around 300 workers at ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize after Microsoft agreed to voluntarily recognize the Union.
WeCommerce Announces Vertical Amalgamation
* WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2023 IT HAS COMPLETED A VERTICAL SHORT FORM AMALGAMATION WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
FTX Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
Will U.S. block Binance buy out deal of Voyager?
The 2 top cryptos remained stable over the holiday period with both Bitcoin and Ethereum only having moved close to 1- 1.5% down in the last 7 days. Controversy still fills the news in regards to crypto buy out and fall outs. Please watch this video to find out more.
3 LSE gold stocks to explore in 2023
Traditionally, the yellow metal is seen as a safer investment, especially when the economic conditions are volatile. Going by the current economic situation in the UK, investors may turn to gold as a hedge to shield their investments. With the global economy in crisis due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19...
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
With energy prices soaring, some see wood heat as a chance to ‘buy local’
In the 30 years Greg Berger has been farming, he’s seen the slow creep of climate change, as the frost that used to come in September now arrives in October. Rains have grown stronger and more erratic. Once infrequent, drought has become a persistent challenge on his New London farm. But climate change isn’t the […] The post With energy prices soaring, some see wood heat as a chance to ‘buy local’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
Canacol Energy Provides Update On December Gas Sales
* CANACOL ENERGY - REALIZED CONTRACTUAL NATURAL GAS SALES WERE 177 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY FOR DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
