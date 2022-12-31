ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks’ Julius Randle deflects All-Star talk: ‘Focused on the team’

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

HOUSTON — Julius Randle said he isn’t thinking about being named to the All-Star team for the second time in three seasons, after missing out last year.

Randle has averaged 27.9 points in 14 games in December, including 41 Thursday in the Knicks’ loss to the Spurs, their fifth defeat in a row. His recent offensive surge has moved him into the top 20 in the NBA scoring leaders, posting averages of 23.8 points and 9.7 rebounds.

“I’m just trying to focus on the team, helping us get wins, day by day, how I can improve as a player and a leader, and how we can improve as a team,” Randle said. “Those things, if they happen, whatever it is, it’s great. But I’m more focused on the team.”

Still, Randle admitted his first career All-Star designation with the Knicks meant a lot to him in 2020.

“Absolutely, it’s an accomplishment to be able to do it, it’s obviously great,” he said. “So it would be a great thing, but like I said, my focus is more on the team.”

Julius Randle is not focused on his chances to make the All-Star team.
USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson, another All-Star candidate at 20.2 points and 6.6 assists per game, has been listed as questionable for the road-trip finale Saturday night against the Rockets with the sore right hip that has sidelined him the past two games. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Brunson has been “a little better each day.”

RJ Barrett will miss a second straight game with a lacerated finger.

Thibodeau praised Evan Fournier’s professionalism and preparedness after the 11-year veteran scored 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting in 17 minutes Thursday in San Antonio after being benched for the previous 22 games since Nov. 13.

“It’s a credit to him. He’s a true pro,” Thibodeau said. “It’s not easy. I understand. It’s not easy for Derrick [Rose] either, but that’s what being a professional is and that’s what the expectation is.”

Asked about Fournier’s return, Randle added: “He was great, I thought. He came in and played within himself. Obviously, it’s tough to have a rhythm when you haven’t played in that long. But he competed, made timely shots.”

