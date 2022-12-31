ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Alaskan makes holiday trek to Las Vegas to help the homeless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heidi Hanson has a holiday tradition. She visits Las Vegas around Christmas and New Year’s from the Kenai Peninsula, not far from Anchorage, to help the homeless. Her recent trip is her fifth trip in a row. Hanson recently walked the Las Vegas Strip to give out care packages to homeless people. The packages included a little money, food, lip balm and socks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil on Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers are now on the corner of Aliante and Nature Park to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
stupiddope.com

6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
LAS VEGAS, NV

