Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney shares tips on getting active with jump roping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's ring in 2023 on a healthy note. Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., attorney and owner of the Young Law Group, joined us to share her passion for fitness and how to get active with jump roping!
Fox5 KVVU
Alaskan makes holiday trek to Las Vegas to help the homeless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heidi Hanson has a holiday tradition. She visits Las Vegas around Christmas and New Year’s from the Kenai Peninsula, not far from Anchorage, to help the homeless. Her recent trip is her fifth trip in a row. Hanson recently walked the Las Vegas Strip to give out care packages to homeless people. The packages included a little money, food, lip balm and socks.
news3lv.com
18-mile traffic backup hits I-15 as visitors leave Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Post-holiday traffic has returned to Interstate 15 leaving Las Vegas for California. Cars were already moving slowly on southbound I-15 approaching Primm by 8 a.m. Monday, the day after New Year's Day. The backup has reached as far north as Jean, about 18 miles from...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
news3lv.com
Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil on Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers are now on the corner of Aliante and Nature Park to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
news3lv.com
Ability Center of Southern Nevada helping those with developmental disabilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new gym that's designed to help those with developmental disabilities get fit and change their lives. Chris Salas, founder of the Ability Center of Southern Nevada, joined us to talk more about their work.
stupiddope.com
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
news3lv.com
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
news3lv.com
Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3's Denise Rosch was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Speaking in very general terms, addiction and mental health are at the top of the list of issues McMahill plans to tackle head-on as he works to cut crime in the valley.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
Dog found shot and left for dead in east Las Vegas
A "miserable, but sweet and loving" dog named Max is fighting for his life after he was found on the side of the road with a fractured skull and multiple gunshot wounds, The Animal Foundation says.
news3lv.com
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police provide briefing on two officer-involved shootings from December 30
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is providing more information on what led to two fatal officer-involved shootings that occurred on the same day. The first incident happened on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, on the east side of town. In the...
news3lv.com
Second pedestrian dies after alleged DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second pedestrian has died after a crash this weekend in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday. The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway. The driver in the crash, 21-year-old...
news3lv.com
1 dead after argument led to shooting near Las Vegas Strip, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Strat Hotel and Casino. On Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m., officers reported to the 200 block of West Baltimore Ave after reports of gunfire in the area. Police said an argument between a...
news3lv.com
FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
Comments / 0