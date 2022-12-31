Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source
Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters. According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder."Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing...
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Barbara Walters, Creator Of ‘The View’ and Queen of Shade, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the iconic TV journalist and news anchor known for her work on NBC’s Today, ABC’s 20/20 and The View, has died at the age of 93. ABC News tweeted the news Friday evening, posting: “Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93.”
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Comedian who impersonated Barbara Walters pays tribute to her
"Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri, known for her iconic Barbara Walters impersonation, pays tribute to the late broadcaster who passed away at the age of 93.
Barbara Walters, pioneering TV journalist who began on ‘TODAY,’ dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV broadcaster who blazed a trail for women in a male-dominated medium, died Friday. She was 93. Her death was confirmed by her representative, Cindi Berger, who said Walters died "peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." "She lived her life with no regrets," Berger...
TV Icon Barbara Walters Dead At 93, Passed Away At Her New York Home
TV icon Barbara Walters has died at 93 years old. ABC, the network she worked for, reported the news on Friday, December 30, while a representative for the late star confirmed the death. Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, also updated his followers in a lengthy statement via Twitter. "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had...
The View Reunites Past Co-Hosts to Honor Late Barbara Walters
The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend. After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay...
Barbara Walters Honored on ‘The View’ 4 Days After Her Death: ‘She Was the Original Role Model for Everybody Else’
Forever in our hearts. The View cohosts paid tribute to long-time host and creator of the show Barbara Walters in the first episode following her death on Friday, December 30. "Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — […]
KTVZ
‘The View’ pays tribute to Barbara Walters
“The View” returned from its holiday hiatus to pay tribute to its creator, Barbara Walters, who died last week at 93 years old. Whoopi Goldberg began the show saying tributes were “pouring in from around the world” to celebrate Walters’ life and legacy. “The reason why we’re all sitting here, if not for her I don’t know where most of us would be.”
Five Different Actors Have Played Barbara Walters On SNL, But One Impersonation Stands Above The Rest
American journalist and television legend Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. And the legacy she leaves behind undoubtedly ranks among the most enormous and vital in TV history. Walters was, of course, largely known for her incisive, sober, distinct style as an interviewer and host, with which she built herself up as one of the most enduring presences in the U.S. news cycle for decades, becoming an instantly recognizable figure to multiple generations. But even setting aside her sheer pop icon cred, it's Walters' contributions to the history of broadcast journalism that make her a giant. After all, she was the first woman to co-host an American news program, the first primetime anchorwoman on broadcast TV, and the creator of the trailblazing ABC talk show "The View."
KHQ Right Now
Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93
Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
soultracks.com
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
(January 1, 2023) What a sad way to start the new year. Anita Pointer, a key member of the iconic group The Pointer Sisters, has died at age 74 after a battle with cancer. The Pointers were of the truly original acts of the 70s and 80s, with their own sense of style and song that made them stand out and be noticed.
Mo'Nique Dishes On Her Marriage, Her Role On 'BMF' & More
In an interview with iHeartRadio's Jazmyn Summers, the actress dishes on her upcoming role as well, what it was like joining the 'BMF' cast, and her four-decades spanning relationship.
