OK! Magazine

Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source

Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters. According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder."Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing...
Decider.com

Barbara Walters, Creator Of ‘The View’ and Queen of Shade, Dead at 93

Barbara Walters, the iconic TV journalist and news anchor known for her work on NBC’s Today, ABC’s 20/20 and The View, has died at the age of 93. ABC News tweeted the news Friday evening, posting: “Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93.”
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
CNBC

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
OK! Magazine

TV Icon Barbara Walters Dead At 93, Passed Away At Her New York Home

TV icon Barbara Walters has died at 93 years old. ABC, the network she worked for, reported the news on Friday, December 30, while a representative for the late star confirmed the death. Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, also updated his followers in a lengthy statement via Twitter. "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had...
Us Weekly

Barbara Walters Honored on ‘The View’ 4 Days After Her Death: ‘She Was the Original Role Model for Everybody Else’

Forever in our hearts. The View cohosts paid tribute to long-time host and creator of the show Barbara Walters in the first episode following her death on Friday, December 30. "Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — […]
KTVZ

‘The View’ pays tribute to Barbara Walters

“The View” returned from its holiday hiatus to pay tribute to its creator, Barbara Walters, who died last week at 93 years old. Whoopi Goldberg began the show saying tributes were “pouring in from around the world” to celebrate Walters’ life and legacy. “The reason why we’re all sitting here, if not for her I don’t know where most of us would be.”
Looper

Five Different Actors Have Played Barbara Walters On SNL, But One Impersonation Stands Above The Rest

American journalist and television legend Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. And the legacy she leaves behind undoubtedly ranks among the most enormous and vital in TV history. Walters was, of course, largely known for her incisive, sober, distinct style as an interviewer and host, with which she built herself up as one of the most enduring presences in the U.S. news cycle for decades, becoming an instantly recognizable figure to multiple generations. But even setting aside her sheer pop icon cred, it's Walters' contributions to the history of broadcast journalism that make her a giant. After all, she was the first woman to co-host an American news program, the first primetime anchorwoman on broadcast TV, and the creator of the trailblazing ABC talk show "The View."
KHQ Right Now

Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
soultracks.com

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

(January 1, 2023) What a sad way to start the new year. Anita Pointer, a key member of the iconic group The Pointer Sisters, has died at age 74 after a battle with cancer. The Pointers were of the truly original acts of the 70s and 80s, with their own sense of style and song that made them stand out and be noticed.

