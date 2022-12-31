Farmhouse Chicago Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch

Farmhouse Evanston , the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street , is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch .

This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now . It will be joined by Fonda , a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.

Co-owners Thomas “TJ” Callahan and Ferdia “Dutch” Doherty started the farm-to-table restaurant in 2011 in Chicago before expanding two years later to Evanston. After nine years, the owners feel the rustic aesthetic is outdated and doesn’t accurately portray its upscale, scratch-made cuisine. While a handful of the details are still unknown, customers can expect a taste of the midwest, as advertised on the store’s window.

“I feel kind of like how parents feel when their kids are graduating from high school,” Callahan tells Eater Chicago in November. “No matter what other wonderful things happen in the future, it won’t be the same thing. But we’re still excited for what’s coming next… We’ll make new history and have new stories to tell.”

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Chicago’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .