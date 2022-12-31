One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release .
Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the vehicle drove away eastbound on Yolanda Avenue.
The victim had life-threatening injuries, police said. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
SRPD said that the suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck with toolboxes on the bed. The make and model are unknown.
SRPD said that the suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck with toolboxes on the bed. The make and model are unknown.

The incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses or people with information are asked to call 707-543-8422.
