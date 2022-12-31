Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A surprise box office phenomenon that beat blockbusters at their own game embraces streaming chaos
The year of 1997 at the box office is largely remembered for James Cameron’s Titanic becoming both cinema’s biggest-ever hit and the first billion-dollar movie in history, but if you’re seeking the second-largest phenomenon of those 12 months, you may be surprised to discover the title arguably belongs to Bean.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery Free Online
Best sites to watch Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - Last updated on Jan 03, 2023. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery on this page.
Dead to Me, Lucifer and the 7 best (and 6 worst) Netflix series endings
Over the past few years, Netflix has earned the reputation of ending its original series before their time. Ironically, prior to that, Netflix had the reputation of saving shows that had been canceled. Either way, both options have teed viewers up for some of the best and worst Netflix series endings.
epicstream.com
Ayakashi Triangle Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Matsuri Kazamaki inherits the clan's ninja exorcist business that rids the world of dangerous ayakashi. However, Kazamaki's childhood friend Suzu believes that not all ayakashi are evil, which is why they have always fought. Meet Matsuri and Suzu in Ayakashi Triangle Episode 1 as they encounter Shirogane, the King of Ayakashi.
epicstream.com
Servant Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: What to Expect When M. Night Shyamalan’s Creepy Series Returns to Apple TV+ This Month
Servant, created by M. Night Shyamalan, tells the story of the Turner family's troubles in the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss, as well as the events that bring a mystery visitor into their house. Here's all we know about the release date, episode schedule, and more for Servant Season 4.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Have?
Nagatoro, the eccentric and cunning high school girl, returns with yet another set of tricks up her sleeve for her beloved Senpai, Naoto Hachiouji. After getting to know each other in the first season, now is the time for Nagatoro and Senpai to take their strange relationship to the next level. But, with so much more material to cover, how many episodes will Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 have?
epicstream.com
iKON Confirmed to Release New Album Following Departure From YG Entertainment
Such shocking news yet fans are relieved that although iKON members are leaving YG Entertainment, they will still be together as one group. iKON debuted as a seven-member boy group under YG Entertainment in 2015. Since 2019, the team continued as a six-member group when the leader, B.I., faced a scandal that resulted in his unfortunate departure. The last album of iKON before leaving YG Entertainment is the 4th mini album, FLASHBACK, which was released in May 2022.
epicstream.com
The Glory Episode 2 Recap: Moon Dong Eun and Joo Yeo Jeong Meet For the 1st Time
Song Hye Kyo’s new K-drama on Netflix, The Glory, is currently available on the platform. Writer Kim Eun Sook and director Ahn Gil Ho worked together to create the first season of The Glory. The drama explores the life of a former school violence victim who starts seeking revenge on her bullies. She studies to become a homeroom teacher until she starts her work as a homeroom adviser to one of the school bullies’ child.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kaleidoscope’ On Netflix, A Heist Drama Whose Episodes Can Be Watched In (Almost) Any Order
Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men) is a heist drama that is designed so that the viewer can watch seven of its eight episodes in any order. Instead of episode numbers, the episodes are given colors, and will be shown on users’ Netflix interface in different sequences. So users can run through the episodes in the order they’re presented, or hopscotch between episodes in whatever order they choose. However, “White,” the finale, should always be watched last. KALEIDOSCOPE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A short video, labeled “Black”, explains that the story of Kaleidescope can be watched in any...
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to Netflix's logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they'll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal. She announced the casting...
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood’s Ryans lead top Netflix movies of 2022
Hollywood’s Ryans dominated Netflix movies in 2022. The streaming giant has released their Top Ten movies of the year, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, and The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds were the top two. Gosling and Reynolds are both Canadian, and were born four years apart – so they’ve had something of a friendly rivalry in their Hollywood careers.
epicstream.com
8TURN Debut: MNH Entertainment To Introduce Its 1st Boy Group
8TURN, MNH Entertainment’s first-ever boy group, will debut soon. MNH Entertainment first confirmed the arrival of its first-ever boy group on Dec. 29. It tentatively named the group B.O.M (Boys of MNH), and released photos of its members. A few days later, the agency finalized the group’s name and...
Hallmark Movie Schedule: Ring in the New Year With Five New Movies in January 2023
Hallmark Channel kicks off 2023 with five all-new movies, including a follow-up to last year's 'Wedding Veil' trilogy. Plus, the new series 'The Way Home' premieres Jan. 15.
1899 Cancelled at Netflix
1899‘s ship is sunk: Netflix has cancelled the mysterious drama, TVLine has confirmed. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who also were behind Netflix’s Dark, posted Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.” They continued: “That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you...
epicstream.com
Lycoris Recoil Stars Top Japanese Best Anime Characters 2022 Poll
As one of 2022’s biggest, unexpected hits, it should come as no surprise that the two Lycoris Recoil stars topped a recent Japanese poll on the best anime characters of 2022. To mark the end of 2022, Animate Times recently published the results of their poll which asked Japanese...
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video the First Week of 2023
Three new shows to watch from Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ available the first week of January 2023.
Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – January 2023
It feels like it was last week when we were ringing in the new year, seeing what it may bring. And here we are, only a couple days away from kickstarting 2023. And of course, we’ve already approached the coldest time of the year, and when the weather outside is brutally cold, that means more time to kick back in the warmth of your own home and binge some Netflix.
Collider
'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Releases First Image of Young Lady Danbury
Happy New Year, Bridgerton fans! 2023 is the year that will bring us the highly-anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the titular Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she marries a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), sparking a change throughout the Ton. Though the series is set some time before the events of the main Bridgerton series, audiences will still be able to get a glimpse at some of London society's most recognizeable faces in their younger days.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning historical epic abandons the war effort to return home on streaming
Very few of the historical epics to emerge in the aftermath of Ridley Scott’s game-changing Gladiator managed to replicate the critical and commercial success of the movie that reignited the boom, but Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain came close in terms of awards season recognition. The writer and director’s...
Comments / 0