Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
WVNews
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.
WVNews
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117.
WVNews
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65.
WVNews
Boise St. 67, San Jose St. 64
SAN JOSE ST. (11-5) T.Anderson 0-4 2-2 2, Tolbert 2-8 0-0 5, Diallo 6-7 0-0 12, Cardenas 5-12 1-1 12, Moore 9-16 3-3 22, Gorener 2-7 0-1 5, Vaihola 3-3 0-0 6, Elder 0-1 0-0 0, G.Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-7 64.
WVNews
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
WVNews
Kentucky 74, LSU 71
LSU (12-2) Fountain 3-4 0-0 6, K.Williams 8-13 3-3 23, Hayes 3-5 3-3 11, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 5-15 0-0 15, Hannibal 5-6 2-4 12, Reed 1-3 0-0 2, J.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 8-10 71.
WVNews
Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103
KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116.
Comments / 0