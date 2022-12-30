ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon

AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
AVON, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
turfmagazine.com

Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio

This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?

Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Repurpose a Christmas Tree as Wildlife Habitat

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After the holidays, live-cut Christmas trees can be repurposed as habitat for all sorts of terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Before you toss your tree to the curb, remember that it can find life after Christmas for Ohio’s birds, fish, small mammals, and more.
OHIO STATE
LIFE_HACKS

4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio

Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road

UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  According to Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Courthouse Ribbon Cutting

MEDINA – City and County officials came together on December 20, 2022 to hold a ribbon cutting and celebrate the opening of the new courthouse on the square. “The ribbon cutting was a culmination of about five years of work by a whole team of people,” said County Commissioner Bill Hutson.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

