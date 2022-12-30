Read full article on original website
Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon
AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
Expanded conservation, park improvements, and new play areas
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz recently announced new investments in recrea
turfmagazine.com
Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio
This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?
Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Repurpose a Christmas Tree as Wildlife Habitat
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After the holidays, live-cut Christmas trees can be repurposed as habitat for all sorts of terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Before you toss your tree to the curb, remember that it can find life after Christmas for Ohio’s birds, fish, small mammals, and more.
Medina thrift store reopens post-holiday with fresh new look
MEDINA, Ohio -- Life’s Treasures, the Medina thrift store that supports Hospice of Medina County, closed its doors Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 to allow its four managers to reset and reorganize the store after wrapping up its wildly successful Christmas Treasures Shop season. Due to the nature of...
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
Gas prices soar 30+ cents in Cleveland and Akron: Both cities now listed above national average
AKRON, Ohio — Ouch. After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Northeast Ohio are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. Akron gas prices have surged 33.2 cents per gallon within the last week as the city’s average now stands at $3.26, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
Breeze Airways flights starting at $40
If you have a bucket list of U.S. destinations to visit in 2023, Breeze Airways is making it a little easier on your wallet.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Price to park at Cleveland Hopkins airport is going up, again
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost to park at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will increase Jan. 1 – the second price hike in less than a year at the city-owned facility. Smart Parking Garage will climb from $20 to $22 per day. Blue and Red lots will go from...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
Medina County Courthouse Ribbon Cutting
MEDINA – City and County officials came together on December 20, 2022 to hold a ribbon cutting and celebrate the opening of the new courthouse on the square. “The ribbon cutting was a culmination of about five years of work by a whole team of people,” said County Commissioner Bill Hutson.
