Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
suggest.com
Scottie Pippen Net Worth: Here’s What The Former NBA Champion Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Michael Jordan may be...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
Shaq Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss: “I Didn’t Want That Charles Barkley Retirement Bod”
Shaquille O’Neal has lost some weight recently and Charles Barkley was one of his motivations.
theScore
Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30
Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
Shaquille O'Neal Says Kobe Bryant Used To Dribble And Shoot Without A Basketball: "He Was Obsessed With Being The Best Ever."
Shaquille O'Neal explains how Kobe Bryant was obsessed with being the greatest.
Kyrie Irving Sends Big Warning To The Rest Of The NBA
Kyrie Irving wants the rest of the NBA to know that he's on a mission this season.
LeBron James Wore New Shoes During 47-Point Performance
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of his signature Nike shoes on his birthday.
Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"
Shannon Sharpe was happy after his first grandchild came to the world on LeBron James' birthday.
Comments / 0