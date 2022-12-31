ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Snowfall in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
Where’s The Best Place For New Or Different Wines In El Paso?

There are a zillion places to grab a bottle of vino in El Paso, here's where you can find the largest selections and price ranges. A Wine And Chocolate Affair is next month, February 2nd at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. It's the perfect place to take that special wine and/or chocolate lover in your life for a nice and inexpensive evening out.
Las Cruces Airport Update

This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels

Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
