KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
EL PASO, Texas -- Happy New Year! TxDOT crews will be hard at work in 2023. From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 2 to January 6, 2023.
Snowfall in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
More Headaches Expected This Week From El Paso Road Construction
El Paso residents have known about the road construction and closures causing headaches across the city for weeks, and sadly, there's more closures in store. TxDOT has been working diligently to improve El Paso's major roadways to help alleviate some of the congestion issues seen day after day. Anyone who...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a man died after getting hit by a vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at the 6000 block of N. Mesa Street around 6:47 p.m. Officials said a 2021 GMC Terrain hit a pedestrian, who...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
Where’s The Best Place For New Or Different Wines In El Paso?
There are a zillion places to grab a bottle of vino in El Paso, here's where you can find the largest selections and price ranges. A Wine And Chocolate Affair is next month, February 2nd at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. It's the perfect place to take that special wine and/or chocolate lover in your life for a nice and inexpensive evening out.
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on New Year’s Eve; city finishes year with 74 traffic deaths
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 76-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in West El Paso on Dec. 31, police say. According to police, Gerald Womack was crossing North Mesa near Shadow Mountain at about 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when he was struck by an SUV. Womack was taken to […]
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of stabbing aunt, girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of stabbing his aunt and girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend. Officers arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez. On Dec. 25, 2022 police were called to the 3700 block of Truman Avenue in central El Paso to investigate...
KVIA
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one car rolling over to a playing field at Sierra Middle School Tuesday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at Evelyn Street and Spruce Ave. There are no injuries reported. The ABC-7 New...
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
KVIA
City council to decide future of the proposed downtown multi-purpose center
EL PASO, Texas -- City council members will decide whether to continue with the planning of a proposed multi-purpose arena in downtown El Paso, or shift the funds allocated for the project to other areas in the city during a city council meeting on Tuesday. At that meeting, the council...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
New Year, New Bundles of Joy! Meet El Paso’s First Babies of 2023
Happy birth day to El Paso’s first babies of 2023. Two Sun City families rang in the new year welcoming new additions to their fold. The first bundle of joy of the New Year was born at University Medical Center. This year that distinction belongs to Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza.
Border Patrol confirms drop in migrant traffic in El Paso Sector
The permanence of Title 42, cold weather, the holiday season and the arrival of 600 Army National Guard troops to El Paso.
You Can Now Enjoy El Paso’s Khalid Music On Rock Band Video Game
It's always exciting seeing El Paso featured in a video game or someone you know be used IN a video game. Take the Rock Band/Guitar Hero series. Guitar Hero & Rock Band WERE the prime music video games of the mid 2000s and the Rock Band series IS still releasing weekly DLC songs every Thursday.
lascruces.com
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels
Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
