Minimum Wage Goes up in 13 States Including Illinois in 2023
The current "high inflation" across the country has impacted the economy in different ways. One of the these ways is by making minimum wage go up in 13 states, 30 different cities across the country....Including Illinois. CNN. 23 different states will reach the $15 an hour mark for minimum wage....
4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America
I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
If You’re Living in Illinois, You Have to Make This Much Money to Be Happy
Money doesn't buy happiness... or does it? Well, we do need money to survive, and apparently, we need a specific amount of money to be happy here in Illinois. We all have complaints about our childhoods, but there's one very positive about mine. My parents provided me with all the things I needed to survive, play sports, go to school, but they also didn't spend money on things I didn't need. They may have financially parented me perfectly.
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Top Off Fuel Tank Wisconsin! Here Are The State’s Cheapest Gas Prices
The Dairy State has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country on average, so you can't blame those of us living in neighboring states for making that short drive across the border. How much is a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin?. On average, Wisconsin's gas prices were...
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
The Fascinating History Behind Illinois Ditching the Triangle Pizza Slice
Pizza is a beloved and ubiquitous food around the world, and each region has its own unique style and traditions. In Illinois, one of the most notable quirks is that pizzas are typically cut into square slices, rather than the more common triangular shape. But why is this the case?
New Laws for Illinois in 2023 That Affect All Drivers
A brand new year means many brand new laws. These are the new laws that will affect Illinois drivers of ALL ages. If you hold an Illinois driver's license there are four laws going into effect that may impact you when paying penalties for violations to what happens if you get carjacked or your car is stolen.
6 Ways to Beat the Post-Holiday Blues in Illinois
It's that time of year again - the holiday season has come and gone, the decorations are packed away, and life can feel quite dull and boring in Illinois. Instead of falling victim to the post-holiday/winter blues this year, here are ways to beat them!. Is January the Worst Month...
This Wisconsin Diner Visited by Guy Fieri Named Best in the State
Fifty diners, drive-ins, and dives around the country where Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, has visited and this tiny diner was named the best in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is one of my favorite states to eat my way across. In fact, I have and there's no shortage of spots for amazing food. If you're new to America's Dairyland, don't miss out on the state's most iconic foods.
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
Here Are The New Illinois Driving Laws That Just Went Into Effect
I would love to tell you that Illinois took some time and drafted some really good new laws that will really crack down on people who blow through red lights, drive below the speed limit in the left-hand lane, or text while driving. Yep, I'd really love to tell you...
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock
Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
