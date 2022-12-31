Read full article on original website
fuck joe biden
3d ago
stay safe officers. we love the sacrifice you and your family make everyday to protect the rest of us, even the one's who hate you.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Dec. 31 results in 198 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted the final in its series of High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis Dec. 31 to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the New Year’s Eve patrol on Interstate 5...
Washington State Trooper Roasts Tri-Cities Drivers Worst Habit
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now and yes there seem to be a lot of bad drivers that live here. A local Washinton State Trooper obviously thinks the same after pointing out one bad habit Tri-Cities drivers have. Washington State Trooper Points Out Tri-Cities Bad...
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
Chronicle
Grace Period for Late Fees, Civil Penalties on Unpaid Washington Tolls Ends March 2023
Washington state drivers who are late in paying their toll road fees would do well to remember that the grace period for late fees on unpaid tolls ends on March 1, 2023. In July 2021, a revamped Good to Go! toll system was launched, at which time the Washington State Department of Transportation stopped charging late fees and civil penalties on all express toll lanes, bridges, and tunnels in the state. WSDOT also stopped requesting registration holds from the state Department of Licensing due to unpaid tolls.
Readers had lots of questions about other drivers’ behaviors in 2022. Here are their top 10
Target Zero is Washington’s vision to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero by 2030.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Interstate Bridge Replacement team has told multiple half-truths
The Reflector’s Dec. 19 article titled “Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion” only told part of the story. This continues to be nothing more than a light rail project in search of a bridge, just like the failed Columbia River Crossing. For the past...
Mail delivery has been sporadic for many Bellingham residents. Here’s what’s going on
Whatcom County residents have been calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Whatcom County and the 2nd Congressional District.
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Commission Says Impaired Driving Causes Over Half of Traffic Fatalities Annually
The holiday season is notorious for excess traffic and excess celebration, which prompted the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to publish in December bleak traffic fatality numbers: a 20-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021, with more than half of traffic fatalities involving impaired drivers. The same report said preliminary data...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Bodycam video shows accused Idaho murderer getting pulled over in Indiana before arrest. Body camera video shows accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger and his father pulled over in Indiana for speeding. The pair were driving from Pullman, Wash. back to their home in Pennsylvania for the holidays. Video from Indiana State Police.
KOMO News
Free 'Identicard' program now available for those experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE, Wash. — A free Identification card program for people experiencing homelessness in Washington state is now law. The new measure took effect with the start of the new year on Jan. 1, 2023. Individuals who reside in our state, are considered a sheltered or unsheltered person, and do...
q13fox.com
Two men arrested in Christmas Day substation attacks that knocked out power to thousands in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Washington men are charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities after several utility substations in Pierce County were attacked on Christmas Day causing at least $3 million in damage. The attacks also left more than 14,000 in the dark on the holiday with power being...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
KEPR
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
q13fox.com
Flood victims hope for state assistance from extreme winter weather in Pierce County
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Recovering from December’s extreme winter weather comes with a hefty bill. The price keeps going up for people in parts of Pierce County, as their clean-up reveals new damage from the recent storms. Gig Harbor is one community hit the hardest by recent flooding from...
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
Learn 5 New Laws Assisting Residence of WA State in 2023
Did Washington State Have Any New Laws Pass for 2023?. It's a brand new year and with the arrival of 2023 welcomes new laws for Washington State residents. More money for workers, more care for the environment and more assistance to the homeless are currently in effect. 1) Minimum Wage.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger escorted by police into Pennsylvania courtroom
A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The Suburban Times
PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
