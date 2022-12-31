ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

3d ago

stay safe officers. we love the sacrifice you and your family make everyday to protect the rest of us, even the one's who hate you.

Grace Period for Late Fees, Civil Penalties on Unpaid Washington Tolls Ends March 2023

Washington state drivers who are late in paying their toll road fees would do well to remember that the grace period for late fees on unpaid tolls ends on March 1, 2023. In July 2021, a revamped Good to Go! toll system was launched, at which time the Washington State Department of Transportation stopped charging late fees and civil penalties on all express toll lanes, bridges, and tunnels in the state. WSDOT also stopped requesting registration holds from the state Department of Licensing due to unpaid tolls.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KEPR

2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger escorted by police into Pennsylvania courtroom

A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
MOSCOW, ID
The Suburban Times

PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”

