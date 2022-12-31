Read full article on original website
k105.com
3 Ohio Co. residents facing over 40 charges after latest abuse investigation at Dundee boarding school
A nearly three month investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three Ohio County residents for alleged abuse that took place at a Dundee boarding school. On Thursday, troopers arrested the founder of Pilgrims Rest School, 52-year-old Kelly R. Vanderkooi as well as 28-year-old...
14news.com
Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex. They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man charged with assault, strangulation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after a woman sustained several injuries. On Saturday afternoon, Bowling Green police responded for a physical domestic disturbance on Crewdson Drive. A citation by BGPD states police arrived on scene and located a male standing in front of the residence. The citation states as police arrived, he “ran into the residence and slammed the door.”
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
HPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a robbery occurred at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street at 7:17 p.m. on December 22. HPD says a second robbery occurred at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on the same day. According […]
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft
Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
14news.com
Murder victim’s family reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest that hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. Tanaya Roll describes herself as a “daddy’s...
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
14news.com
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
whopam.com
Truck stolen from local dealership
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a local dealership. The gray 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from Patriot Chevrolet sometime between December 14 and 26, according to the report filed Monday morning with HPD, which does not name any suspects. The truck is valued at about...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
wevv.com
New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023
New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
WIBC.com
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
14news.com
EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. Police say the 46-year-old victim showed up to the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday. They say he didn’t give many details, but they believe he was stabbed in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. So far, there have...
14news.com
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Evansville home. They say it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Gum Street. Officers say an armed man came inside the home and assaulted the homeowner. They say the suspect held him...
14news.com
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
