4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market
Bear markets may induce pessimism and fear, but they should instead be perceived as great opportunities to accumulate stocks of strong companies for the long haul. Both the Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 index are mired in a bear market as a combination of high inflation and interest rates act as a drag on earnings. You may be surprised to learn that some companies can continue to thrive through bear markets as they have a strong franchise and robust business model.
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
Is Amazon Stock Still Attractive At The Current Levels?
Amazon’s stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) has lost approximately 50% YTD as compared to the 20% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. However, at its current price of $83, the stock is trading 40% below its fair value of $139 – Trefis’ estimate for Amazon’s valuation. While the company’s top line increased 15% y-o-y in the third quarter, it was still lower than the street expectations. The growth was mainly driven by a 27% y-o-y increase in amazon web services (AWS), 18% in third-party seller services, 25% in advertising services, and 10% in physical stores revenues. Notably, the firm suffered in 2022 due to tough macroeconomic conditions and a drop in online shopping. On the expense front, total expenses as a % of revenues increased in the quarter, leading to a 9% decline in net income to $2.9 billion.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 135% and 168% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Many growth stocks have fallen sharply over the last year as investors have become increasingly worried about a recession. Even tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and pandemic darling Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have seen their share prices plunge 55% and 89%, respectively, and both stocks currently trade near 52-week lows. However,...
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. But while the index itself is down 35%, certain dividend-paying constituents have fallen less sharply. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices drop 30% and 24%, respectively. That illustrates...
Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
The bear market roared throughout 2022. In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears. As inflation was raging at the start of the year,...
Paycom (PAYC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Paycom Software (PAYC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.08, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
