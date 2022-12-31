ATLANTA — A big part of Georgia’s offense — big in every way — could be hampered in the national championship game against TCU. Georgia’s two-tight end formation is uncertain because of an ankle injury suffered by Darnell Washington in Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State. That could mean changes for Stetson Bennett’s passing game when the top-ranked Bulldogs try to win a second consecutive title Monday night in Inglewood, Calif., against the third-ranked Horned Frogs.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO