Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cal Poly wins award for 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade entry
Cal Poly has an award-winning float in the Tournament of Roses Parade once again. The Float, “called "Road to Reclamation," was awarded as Most Extraordinary Float.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral
There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
Forecasters predict more rain this week across Southland
This morning’s crisp weather – a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena – isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the third of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Woody's Bar-B-Q, located in Los Angeles and Inglewood. Rodney Phillips, who currently operates the restaurant and is the son of its late founder Woody...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Awards for Top Floats in 2023 Rose Parade
Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Lifting Each Other Up!”. The float features...
Another Strong Storm Moves Toward Southland, Raising Flooding Fears
Light rain made for a damp commute in many parts of the Southland Tuesday, but a more powerful storm was bearing down on the region, again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.
theeastsiderla.com
$31,300 off East LA REO, $63,888 cut on a Highland Park remodel and a $75,000 chop on a Franklin Hills Modern
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East LA REO: $31,300 off a lender-owned, 5-bedroom being sold as-is. Now asking $595,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New...
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
2urbangirls.com
Person dies from possible seizure on Southland freeway
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Comments / 0