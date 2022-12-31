Read full article on original website
Related
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to […] The post Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Minimum Wage Goes up in 13 States Including Illinois in 2023
The current "high inflation" across the country has impacted the economy in different ways. One of the these ways is by making minimum wage go up in 13 states, 30 different cities across the country....Including Illinois. CNN. 23 different states will reach the $15 an hour mark for minimum wage....
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
radiomilwaukee.org
Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.
One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America
I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
Phys.org
Northeastern Wisconsin PFAS plume moves into Green Bay via groundwater
A new study has found that a plume of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an industrial source has made its way into Green Bay, Lake Michigan, through the movement of groundwater. PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not readily break down in the environment....
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
Top Off Fuel Tank Wisconsin! Here Are The State’s Cheapest Gas Prices
The Dairy State has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country on average, so you can't blame those of us living in neighboring states for making that short drive across the border. How much is a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin?. On average, Wisconsin's gas prices were...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
The Fascinating History Behind Illinois Ditching the Triangle Pizza Slice
Pizza is a beloved and ubiquitous food around the world, and each region has its own unique style and traditions. In Illinois, one of the most notable quirks is that pizzas are typically cut into square slices, rather than the more common triangular shape. But why is this the case?
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
6 Ways to Beat the Post-Holiday Blues in Illinois
It's that time of year again - the holiday season has come and gone, the decorations are packed away, and life can feel quite dull and boring in Illinois. Instead of falling victim to the post-holiday/winter blues this year, here are ways to beat them!. Is January the Worst Month...
muddyrivernews.com
Smartphone owners in Illinois pay highest taxes in nation
For any Illinoisan who was gifted a new smartphone, it comes with the nation’s highest taxes for wireless services. Combined federal, state and local tax rates for Illinois cell phones average just shy of 35% of monthly bills, according to Tax Foundation data. That gives Illinois the distinction of topping the nation for wireless taxes.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1