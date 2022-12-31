ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saquon Barkley not concerned about Giants’ streak of not reaching 30 points

By Mike Puma
 4 days ago

As much as Saquon Barkley would enjoy participating in a true offensive outburst, the Giants running back said he isn’t consumed by what can best be described as “the streak.”

That streak is the 43 straight games the Giants have played since they last scored at least 30 points.

“That’s not our game, you know what I mean?” Barkley said ahead of the Giants’ potential playoff clincher against the Colts on Sunday. “We’ve won multiple games obviously without doing that.”

Barkley mentioned the Giants’ 24-20 victory over the Ravens in October — a game in which he slid at the 2-yard line in the final minute rather than score the touchdown, preventing Baltimore from regaining possession — as one that could have ended the streak.

“We would love to score more points but at the end of the day, it’s all about complementary football,” Barkley said. “You’ve got to play off the defense, the defense has got to play off us and special teams all together. Whatever we have got to do to win football games, whether it’s score 30 — maybe it’s this week, maybe it’s only seven. Whatever it takes to win.”

Saquon Barkley participates in drills at Giants practice on Thursday.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

As for preparing for the Colts (4-10-1), the Pro Bowl running back knows better than to be complacent.

“This is the same team that had Philly, who put a whooping on us, down to the wire,” Barkley said. “They’re a really good defense. It’s going to be a tough football game and we have just got to find a way to win.”

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) remains listed as doubtful for Sunday and will be a game-day decision, according to head coach Brian Daboll. DL Leonard Williams (neck) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) are likely to play.

Daboll said he anticipates staying with a rotation at left guard of Ben Bredeson and Nick Gates. Bredeson returned two weeks ago from a knee injury that had kept him sidelined since October.

“I think [a rotation] keeps them fresh,” Daboll said. “They’re both smart. I think there’s good communication there with all six of those guys … and particularly those two guys between [LT Andrew Thomas] and Felice [C Jon Feliciano]. And I think they’ve done a good job, so they’ve both earned the right to play. That’s the direction we’ll stay with.”

