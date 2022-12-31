Read full article on original website
bluelake
3d ago
Have you ever tried to get on to Allen from 141st? Very hard to see traffic let alone a pedestrian. And to cross Allen at that intersection is a nightmare .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
Man arrested on DUII charge following deadly Highway 47 crash
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Friday after a two-car crash on Highway 47 killed one person and injured another, authorities say.
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham
A gruesome fight at the last stop of the Blue Line in Gresham left a 78-year-old man seriously injured, with his ear chewed off and his skull exposed.
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
KATU.com
92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton
A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
WWEEK
Teens Suspected of Lighting Series of Fires in Southeast Portland Indicted on Slew of Arson Charges
Three Portland teenagers suspected of starting a string of grass fires in Mt. Tabor Park this summer were indicted on a slew of charges Jan. 3 after a grand jury proceeding in late December. The three 18-year-olds—Malik Hares, Sam Perkins and Wayne Chen—were indicted on a total of 14 charges,...
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
PPB: 60-year-old man arrested after East Burnside shooting
A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after authorities said he shot and injured another man in Portland Sunday night.
kptv.com
3 teens charged in Mt. Tabor arson investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Three 18-year-olds arrested for intentionally setting fires near and inside Mt. Tabor Park in Southeast Portland in September have been charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney. According to officials, Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen, all 18, are suspected of starting several dozen...
Man chewed off part of 78-year-old victim’s face during Gresham MAX station attack, police say
A 78-year-old Hillsboro man was the victim of a horrific attack at a Gresham MAX station Tuesday morning when another man allegedly chewed off his ear and part of his face, police confirmed. The mauling was so severe that first responders at the scene could see the man’s skull, police...
kptv.com
Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing a stolen car into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived,...
Complex
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
Police: Teenage suspects attempt to flee cannabis shop burglary in Portland
A pair of teens were arrested early New Year's Day after burglarizing a cannabis shop, according to Portland police.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
