Beaverton, OR

bluelake
3d ago

Have you ever tried to get on to Allen from 141st? Very hard to see traffic let alone a pedestrian. And to cross Allen at that intersection is a nightmare .

kptv.com

Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton

A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

3 teens charged in Mt. Tabor arson investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Three 18-year-olds arrested for intentionally setting fires near and inside Mt. Tabor Park in Southeast Portland in September have been charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney. According to officials, Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen, all 18, are suspected of starting several dozen...
PORTLAND, OR
Complex

Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon

An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
PORTLAND, OR

