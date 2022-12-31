Read full article on original website
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Thunder 150, Celtics 117
The Thunder's collective eyes must have lit up when Boston announced that Robert Williams would miss Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City. Without Williams' shot-blocking presence, the Thunder saw an opening at the rim, and they sure did take advantage. Oklahoma City set the tone early by attacking the basket over...
NBA
76ers Host New Orleans Pelicans in Rematch | Gameday Report 36/82
Following a four-game road trip, the 76ers (21-14) return home for a trio of games to tip off the 2023 portion of their schedule. First up is a Monday night rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-13), after the teams met on Friday in New Orleans – an 11-point win for the Pelicans. Both teams are 7-9 away from home so far this season.
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) look to snap a six game losing streak on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets (23-12) at Target Center. Minnesota Fell to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, 116-104. Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 30 points, while D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and Kyle Anderson had 12 points in the game.
NBA
Recap: Wizards win fifth straight game behind dominant frontcourt display
Thanks to stellar play from the frontcourt, the Wizards dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95 and have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Six different Wizards scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma secured his second career triple-double. Daniel Gafford set the tone right...
NBA
Grizzlies Close 2022 with Home Victory over Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies used a big fourth quarter to close out the New Orleans Pelicans and the year 2022 in a 116-101 victory. The Grizzlies went 31-6 in regular season home games during the calendar year. Ja Morant scored 23 of his 32 points after halftime and recorded eight assists...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., January 3
It will be a quiet night in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. There is the potential for a couple of blowouts, with the Bucks hosting the Wizards and the Celtics taking on the Thunder. We could also see a high-scoring affair when the Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz will be shorthanded, though, with Collin Sexton (hamstring) expected to miss at least the next week. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Erin Hartigan on postseason expectations, upcoming schedule | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer (12:20) to talk about what 2022 held for the Pelicans, her postseason expectations, and what the team can look forward to in 2023. Joe and Jim also break down the state...
NBA
Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022
Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3
After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
NBA
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022. Banchero becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner.
