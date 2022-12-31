ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023

New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111

76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Keys to the Game: Thunder 150, Celtics 117

The Thunder's collective eyes must have lit up when Boston announced that Robert Williams would miss Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City. Without Williams' shot-blocking presence, the Thunder saw an opening at the rim, and they sure did take advantage. Oklahoma City set the tone early by attacking the basket over...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

76ers Host New Orleans Pelicans in Rematch | Gameday Report 36/82

Following a four-game road trip, the 76ers (21-14) return home for a trio of games to tip off the 2023 portion of their schedule. First up is a Monday night rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-13), after the teams met on Friday in New Orleans – an 11-point win for the Pelicans. Both teams are 7-9 away from home so far this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Zion Williamson medical update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books

Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) look to snap a six game losing streak on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets (23-12) at Target Center. Minnesota Fell to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, 116-104. Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 30 points, while D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and Kyle Anderson had 12 points in the game.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Recap: Wizards win fifth straight game behind dominant frontcourt display

Thanks to stellar play from the frontcourt, the Wizards dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95 and have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Six different Wizards scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma secured his second career triple-double. Daniel Gafford set the tone right...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Grizzlies Close 2022 with Home Victory over Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies used a big fourth quarter to close out the New Orleans Pelicans and the year 2022 in a 116-101 victory. The Grizzlies went 31-6 in regular season home games during the calendar year. Ja Morant scored 23 of his 32 points after halftime and recorded eight assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., January 3

It will be a quiet night in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. There is the potential for a couple of blowouts, with the Bucks hosting the Wizards and the Celtics taking on the Thunder. We could also see a high-scoring affair when the Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz will be shorthanded, though, with Collin Sexton (hamstring) expected to miss at least the next week. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022

Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3

After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Paolo Banchero Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022. Banchero becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy