West Linn, OR

West Linn (Oregon) knocks off national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) in championship game of Les Schwab Invitational

By JD Humburg
 4 days ago

The West Linn (Oregon) Lions defeated national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) 62-50 on Friday in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Jackson Shelstad had 30 points for the Lions and was named tournament MVP to cap an impressive week. The Oregon commit averaged 33 points per game and fueled upsets of two nationally ranked teams.

A night earlier, the Lions defeated Bronny James and Sierra Canyon in an LSI semifinal .

Read the full game story and check out the photo gallery here!

Photo by Naji Saker

