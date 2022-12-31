ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

‘View’ co-hosts react to Barbara Walters’ death: Star Jones and more

Barbara Walters’ former “View” co-hosts are honoring the late journalist amid news of her death. Star Jones, who joined Walters as one of the talk show’s original four personalities in 1997, called the 93-year-old her “sister … mother … friend …colleague … [and] mentor” in a tweet on Friday. The attorney, 60, added, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well.” As for Meghan McCain, who co-hosted the ABC series from 2017 to 2021, she also praised the late “trailblazer” via Twitter. “Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
New York Post

Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023

It’s going to be hot in the city. Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023. The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day. The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Michelle Obama ‘couldn’t stand’ husband Barack for 10 years of marriage

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed this month she “couldn’t stand” ex-President Barack Obama for about a decade when the couple’s two daughters were young. During a roundtable interview with Revolt TV, Michelle discussed the challenges of raising two young daughters as the power couple was advancing their careers — and the strain it put on the marriage. “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” she said. “People think I’m being catty by saying this: it’s like, there were 10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy