Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
‘View’ co-hosts react to Barbara Walters’ death: Star Jones and more
Barbara Walters’ former “View” co-hosts are honoring the late journalist amid news of her death. Star Jones, who joined Walters as one of the talk show’s original four personalities in 1997, called the 93-year-old her “sister … mother … friend …colleague … [and] mentor” in a tweet on Friday. The attorney, 60, added, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well.” As for Meghan McCain, who co-hosted the ABC series from 2017 to 2021, she also praised the late “trailblazer” via Twitter. “Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2022: Bob Saget, Angela Lansbury, tWitch, Kirstie Alley & More
Just as with every year, 2022 saw the death of several beloved celebrities of the small screen. And as the year comes to a close, we like to take the time to look back and pay tribute to their work and their legacies in the world of entertainment. Loretta Lynn,...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
GMA fans praise Amy Robach’s ‘replacement’ Janai Norman & beg bosses to hire her permanently after TJ ‘affair’ drama
GOOD Morning America fans are praising Amy Robach's fill-in host Janai Norman and want her to be hired permanently. Both Amy, 49, and her co-host TJ Holmes, 45, were removed from GMA3 after their alleged affair was exposed last month. Amy and TJ will reportedly remain off-air until an internal...
Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023
It’s going to be hot in the city. Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023. The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day. The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining...
T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig Divorce Filing Comes After 12 Years Together
Take a look back at "Good Morning America" host T.J. Holmes and attorney Marilee Fiebig's relationship amidst his drama with co-anchor Amy Robach.
Michelle Obama ‘couldn’t stand’ husband Barack for 10 years of marriage
Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed this month she “couldn’t stand” ex-President Barack Obama for about a decade when the couple’s two daughters were young. During a roundtable interview with Revolt TV, Michelle discussed the challenges of raising two young daughters as the power couple was advancing their careers — and the strain it put on the marriage. “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” she said. “People think I’m being catty by saying this: it’s like, there were 10...
