What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Trailblazing journalist and famed television icon Barbara Walters has passed away at 93. The first female co-host of The Today Show is credited for breaking through glass ceilings in a journalism world dominated by her male counterparts. Anyone with a knack for writing, journalism, or consuming news media recognizes Walters and the important legacy she leaves behind.
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Kellyanne Conway says Donald Trump 'reserves fear for one person' — his wife Melania
Conway told the January 6 panel that the former president does listen to many of his advisers, but is scared of former First Lady Melania Trump.
Former News Anchor Barbara Walters Has Died at 93
Barbara Walters, the first female newscaster, died Friday, Dec.30 at 93. She started work as a reporter with NBC in 1961. Though the Today show would sideline her she would eventually become a co-host in 1974 before finally moving on to ABC in 1976. Barbara joined the ABC News team...
Barbara Walters, legendary journalist and trailblazer, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a broadcast legend and pioneer who became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no...
newbooksnetwork.com
The Silence of God
Makoto Fujimura, world-famous contemporary painter with global cultural influence, talks about his art, his thinking and writing about Shūsaku Endō's novel Silence (1966), and his work on Martin Scorsese's film Silence (2016). I ask him about Scorsese’s long collaborative friendship with Akira Kurosawa and his participation in Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990).
