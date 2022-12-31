Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.

