3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
LeBron James Hilariously Shared An Old Tweet That Said He Would Slow Down After Turning 30

LeBron James is doing something unprecedented. Despite being 38 years of age, the King is playing at a level that most players do only in their primes. James marked his 38th birthday by dropping a monster 47 points against the Atlanta Hawks, and it's safe to say that Father Time is uncharacteristically struggling in his battle against the King.
Irving, Nets Roll Past Spurs 139-103 for 12th Straight Win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
Damar Hamlin: Here are some of the scariest injuries in NFL history

Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, but the sight of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing to the ground Monday night after a first-quarter tackle was chilling. Hamlin, 24, a Pittsburgh native playing in his second season with the Bills, tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of a game between two of the AFC’s best teams, The Buffalo News reported.
