FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
LeBron James Wore New Shoes During 47-Point Performance
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of his signature Nike shoes on his birthday.
Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"
Shannon Sharpe was happy after his first grandchild came to the world on LeBron James' birthday.
3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat
As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
Lakers News: Gloria James Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Her Son
In response, LeBron James turned in a game for the ages.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
Atlanta Hawks Must Quell Internal Drama
The Atlanta Hawks must resolve internal drama to improve their performance on the court.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Hilariously Shared An Old Tweet That Said He Would Slow Down After Turning 30
LeBron James is doing something unprecedented. Despite being 38 years of age, the King is playing at a level that most players do only in their primes. James marked his 38th birthday by dropping a monster 47 points against the Atlanta Hawks, and it's safe to say that Father Time is uncharacteristically struggling in his battle against the King.
US News and World Report
Irving, Nets Roll Past Spurs 139-103 for 12th Straight Win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
NBC Sports
Anthony Davis says pain down from stress reaction in foot, but return timetable still unclear
Anthony Davis, looking to avoid surgery (that he may need to have this offseason anyway), has been resting a stress reaction in his foot and says the pain has gone down, but an MRI next week will tell more about how things are going and when he might return. “I...
Damar Hamlin: Here are some of the scariest injuries in NFL history
Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, but the sight of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing to the ground Monday night after a first-quarter tackle was chilling. Hamlin, 24, a Pittsburgh native playing in his second season with the Bills, tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of a game between two of the AFC’s best teams, The Buffalo News reported.
Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets
The injury reports for the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets have been revealed ahead of their matchup on Monday night.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
