ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Muskies close out the Capitols in Rematch of Clark Cup Final

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoMM2_0jzMpm1q00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers came away with the same outcome, a victory over the Madison Capitols. This go-round with a final in regulation of 4-2.

The Musketeers lit the lamp before some fans had a chance to get to their seat. Finn Loftus buried his second goal of the season at the 1:11 mark of the opening frame to make it 1-0.

Madison however balanced the early goal with a late tally in the period. Max Nagel ricocheted a pass into the net at the 18:55 mark to tied things up.

In the middle period the Musketeers took advantage of the extra man on a Madison penalty to take a lead. Ben Poitras who was open next to the net buried a rebound for his seventh of the season at the 10:11 mark.

Madison once again responded as Brendan Lamb buried one over five minutes later to tie the contest 2-2.

In the third period Dylan Godbout gave Sioux City the lead just a few minutes into the period at the 2:38 mark. Godbout’s seventh of the season came on the power play in which the Muskies went 1/4 in.

The Capitols on the other hand went 0/5 with the man advantage including three chances in the third period.

With the victory the Musketeers improve to 9-3-2 when playing in the Tyson Events Center. Now overall at 12-9-4 the Musketeers will once again play in the friendly confines on Saturday when they face off against Omaha on New Years Eve with puck drop scheduled for 6:05.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Bandits re-sign WR Damond Powell

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Bandits are coming off a turnaround year on the turf, flipping a 5-5 year in 2021 to a 9-2 mark at the top-seed in the CIF Playoffs last spring. The team enjoyed strong seasons from many contributors on offense, including one former Iowa Hawkeye who will return for […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland

The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Kitty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Kitty, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, orange tabby kitten. She was found abandoned on the 2500 block of South Cornelia Street. The shelter says she’s super friendly, outgoing and very sweet. Kitty is available for adoption now. If you’ve lost your pet, or if […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Toots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Toots, a 3-to-4-year-old, female, American Bulldog mix. She was found on the 2700 block of Adel Street. The shelter says that she’s a friendly girl who would love a big yard to run around in. Although Toots is fairly large, she makes […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer hospitalized after afternoon "incident" on I-29

SIOUX CITY — An official with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that a worker with the organization's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office had to be taken to the hospital following an "incident" on I-29. Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened in the afternoon but didn't specify as to where along the interstate nor could Henry say how many vehicles and people were involved.
SIOUX CITY, IA
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

One dead, one injured in Saturday night crash near Canton

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound...
CANTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing

SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
more1049.com

Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy