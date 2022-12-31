Muskies close out the Capitols in Rematch of Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers came away with the same outcome, a victory over the Madison Capitols. This go-round with a final in regulation of 4-2.

The Musketeers lit the lamp before some fans had a chance to get to their seat. Finn Loftus buried his second goal of the season at the 1:11 mark of the opening frame to make it 1-0.

Madison however balanced the early goal with a late tally in the period. Max Nagel ricocheted a pass into the net at the 18:55 mark to tied things up.

In the middle period the Musketeers took advantage of the extra man on a Madison penalty to take a lead. Ben Poitras who was open next to the net buried a rebound for his seventh of the season at the 10:11 mark.

Madison once again responded as Brendan Lamb buried one over five minutes later to tie the contest 2-2.

In the third period Dylan Godbout gave Sioux City the lead just a few minutes into the period at the 2:38 mark. Godbout’s seventh of the season came on the power play in which the Muskies went 1/4 in.

The Capitols on the other hand went 0/5 with the man advantage including three chances in the third period.

With the victory the Musketeers improve to 9-3-2 when playing in the Tyson Events Center. Now overall at 12-9-4 the Musketeers will once again play in the friendly confines on Saturday when they face off against Omaha on New Years Eve with puck drop scheduled for 6:05.

