Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
EL PASO, Texas -- Happy New Year! TxDOT crews will be hard at work in 2023. From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 2 to January 6, 2023.
KFOX 14
PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
More Headaches Expected This Week From El Paso Road Construction
El Paso residents have known about the road construction and closures causing headaches across the city for weeks, and sadly, there's more closures in store. TxDOT has been working diligently to improve El Paso's major roadways to help alleviate some of the congestion issues seen day after day. Anyone who...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a man died after getting hit by a vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at the 6000 block of N. Mesa Street around 6:47 p.m. Officials said a 2021 GMC Terrain hit a pedestrian, who...
Border Patrol confirms drop in migrant traffic in El Paso Sector
The permanence of Title 42, cold weather, the holiday season and the arrival of 600 Army National Guard troops to El Paso.
cbs4local.com
El Paso man accused of stabbing aunt, girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of stabbing his aunt and girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend. Officers arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez. On Dec. 25, 2022 police were called to the 3700 block of Truman Avenue in central El Paso to investigate...
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on New Year’s Eve; city finishes year with 74 traffic deaths
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 76-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in West El Paso on Dec. 31, police say. According to police, Gerald Womack was crossing North Mesa near Shadow Mountain at about 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when he was struck by an SUV. Womack was taken to […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
KVIA
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one car rolling over to a playing field at Sierra Middle School Tuesday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at Evelyn Street and Spruce Ave. There are no injuries reported. The ABC-7 New...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
cbs4local.com
Wind advisory in effect Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for...
Do You Want To – Literally – Have A Blast In Texas In 2023?
Have you ever wished you could drive a genuine, army tank over vehicles and blow stuff to smithereens? In Texas, of course you can. Imagine hopping in a tank, driving over and crushing a few cars and then blowing something to bits. How cool would that be?. Then, just for...
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers
EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
