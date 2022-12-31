Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Trios Health, Prosser Memorial Health welcome first babies of 2023
KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. “Helping our community’s families welcome...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash cleared
The WSP quickly cleared the scene of a two car crash on 395 and 19th in Kennewick. Only minor injuries were reported and only one northbound lane of traffic was closed.
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
nbcrightnow.com
How stores like Richland's Adventures Underground sell toys and games to adults
RICHLAND, Wash- Who are toys for? A question that, maybe in the past, was easily answered. With companies like Lego selling sets of shows like Friends and The Office, or McDonald's trying to market adult Happy Meals, the answer is toys are for anyone that will pay for them. According...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
Ben-Franklin Transit looking for bus drivers all through the town
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Looking for a new career in the New Year?. Ben-Franklin Transit is holding a walk-in hiring event for drivers on Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interviews and functional assessments will be held on-the-spot at the hiring event at the Three Rivers Transit Center at 7109 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.
FOX 11 and 41
Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
Othello Woman Battling for Life After Being Shot in the Head and Leg
A woman was seriously injured on Friday evening after being shot in the leg and head. It happened in the 2200 block of West Ranier Road near Othello. The 52-year-old woman answered her door and was shot in the leg and head by a masked man. The gunman was looking for the woman's son. The suspect fled shortly after injuring the woman.
Tri-Cities judge arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. This isn’t the first time
In the 2018 arrest police found the judge crouching behind mailboxes.
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
ifiberone.com
New, unnamed MTV reality show casts resident from Moses Lake, filming begins in Ritzville
RITZVILLE - An article by the Cheney Free Press reports that MTV is in Ritzville filming several scenes for an upcoming reality show. Details are limited, but the scenes are reportedly being filmed at a home on South Washington Street in Ritzville. The Cheney Free Press reports that the production...
nbcrightnow.com
Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
nbcrightnow.com
Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns
The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
Comments / 0