Othello, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Trios Health, Prosser Memorial Health welcome first babies of 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. “Helping our community’s families welcome...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash cleared

The WSP quickly cleared the scene of a two car crash on 395 and 19th in Kennewick. Only minor injuries were reported and only one northbound lane of traffic was closed.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ben-Franklin Transit looking for bus drivers all through the town

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Looking for a new career in the New Year?. Ben-Franklin Transit is holding a walk-in hiring event for drivers on Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interviews and functional assessments will be held on-the-spot at the hiring event at the Three Rivers Transit Center at 7109 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns

The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

