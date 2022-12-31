Read full article on original website
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Game Teased With Huge Promise
A new and upcoming Star Wars game has been teased with a seemingly huge promise. Back on January 13, 2021, publisher Ubisoft and its developer Massive Entertainment -- the developer behind The Division series and the developer working on the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- announced a new and untitled Star Wars game. We know next to nothing about the game other than that it will use Massive Entertainment's property engine, Snowdrop, and that it's being held by Julian Gerighty, the creative director most recently responsible for The Division 2 and The Crew. And it's Gerighty that has shared the new tease.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Discounts One of the Best RPGs Ever to Under $3
What is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever created is now on sale for under $3 as part of Steam's ongoing Winter Sale. Even though the calendar has now officially turned over from 2022 to 2023, Steam is still in the midst of holding one of its biggest promotions for a couple more days. And if you haven't grabbed anything from this massive sale for yourself yet, you might want to consider picking up this stellar role-playing game if you haven't done so before.
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals How Luffy's Gear Fifth Stacks Against Lucci's Awakened Powers
One Piece is now setting the stage for the first major battle of the final saga of the series overall with its latest developments in the Egghead Island arc, and the newest chapter of the series revealed how Luffy's Gear Fifth form's power stacked up against Rob Lucci's newly awakened Devil Fruit abilities! As Luffy and the others continued to learn more about the mysterious scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, the world government made their move on him with the intent of wiping him off the map. This brought CP0 back to the center of the action, and kicked off a surprising rematch between Luffy and Lucci.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Could Be Announced Very Soon
There's a chance that Sony could unveil a new model of its PlayStation 5 video game console incredibly soon. For months on end now, reports have been circling about an updated version of the PS5 that will receive some notable changes to the disc drive. And while it's not yet known when this new PS5 could be formally announced (assuming that it's real), it seems like a new event being held by Sony within the coming day could be one potential venue for such a reveal.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Alerted to Severe Vulnerability in Games
A severe vulnerability has been discovered in select Nintendo Switch games, as well as 3DS and Wii U games. Dubbed ENLBufferPwn, the vulnerability opens up users of these Nintendo devices to hackers who only need to share an online game session with their victim to access their device. According to the CVSS 3.1 calculator, the issue is a 9.8 on a 10-point scale. In other words, it's a very serious issue. Thankfully Nintendo is aware of it and slowly addressing the problem.
ComicBook
WEBTOON Announces 2022 CANVAS Award Winners (Exclusive)
The time has come for WEBTOON to announce its winners of the 2022 CANVAS Awards. The digital comics platform is home to some of the biggest titles, such as Rachel Smythe's Eisner, Ringo, and Harvey Award-winning Lore Olympus, and WEBTOON's CANVAS Awards helps celebrate and elevate the next wave of webcomic creators. These creators have built a loyal following on CANVAS all throughout 2022, and some popular titles are in the running for category winners such as "Epic Adventures," "Romance," "Slice of Life," and "Star of 2022." In total, 48 series were up for nomination across 11 categories.
ComicBook
Nintendo Survey Reveals Which Video Games Needs an Anime ASAP
Nintendo is one of the biggest names in video games, and over its lifetime, it has put out some iconic franchises. From Super Mario to Kirby and beyond, Nintendo's reputation for top-tier games is completely founded. Of course, fans are always wanting more, and many have started pleading for anime takes on their favorite IPs. And thanks to a new poll, we know which Nintendo titles fans want to see most as an anime.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a major new arc filling in some of the gaps leading into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and while fans wait on seeing more of Black Frieza in action, the artist behind the manga has opened up about while it took two years for the manga to bring the villain back to the series despite all those months of teasing. It was a huge cliffhanger that brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end when it was revealed that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe with a god powered new form.
ComicBook
Delayed Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released Out of Nowhere
A Nintendo Switch game that was originally supposed to release all the way back in August 2022 has now arrived on the platform out of nowhere. In recent weeks, it hasn't been uncommon to see new titles stealth launch on Switch. While many of these games rolled out before the arrival of Christmas, though, it seems that one publisher wanted to save its surprise release until the beginning of the new year.
ComicBook
Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of Anime's Best Rom-Coms
It seems the stars have aligned at Netflix, anime fans. The platform is kicking off the new year right with one of its biggest gets. After all, the service just licensed one of anime's best rom-com to date, and Kimi ni Todoke is just the right series for fans new and old to binge this January.
ComicBook
Original Hulk Star Looks Back on the Film's Frustrations
After the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, a number of superhero films were released in the 2000s, many of which fell short of expectations, including 2003's Hulk. Years before the character went on to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ang Lee tapped Eric Bana to bring the complex character to life, delivering audiences a much more esoteric and existential exploration of the character as opposed to an action-packed adventure, though star Josh Lucas recently pointed out that the film's limitations and shortcomings largely fell on the challenges of visual effects at the time.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Addresses the Difference Between Its 2 Trunks
Dragon Ball Super is entering a new phase following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, taking a break from world-ending battles to focus instead on Goten and Trunks as teenagers attempting to patrol their city's streets as the newest superheroes. Thanks to all the Z-Fighters not falling in battle against Androids 17 and 18, the present version of Trunks is far different from the one that was introduced during the Cell Saga and the artist drawing the manga has some thoughts on their differences.
ComicBook
Hit Netflix Series Continues to Break Massive Records Second Week in a Row
It's time to dance, because Netflix's Wednesday is continuing to pull some impressive streaming numbers. According to new metrics released by the streaming service, Wednesday was streamed 5.3 billion minutes during its first full week on the service, November 28th through December 4th. This marks the seventh time that a program has crossed the 5 billion minutes streamed threshold.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
