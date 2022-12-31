Prep boys basketball: Cardinal Newman shuts down Piner late to repeat as Sonoma County Classic champions

Cardinal Newman’s offensive prowess is well documented. The Big 3 of Sam Cline, Drew Krilich and Gavin Vogensen can fill it up on any given night.

But after this week’s showing at the 41st annual Sonoma County Classic, the Cardinals’ defense should be talked about in the same breath.

A night after holding a talented Christopher-Gilroy team to a season-low 33 points — 12 over the final three quarters — the Cardinals flashed their shutdown defense once again in a 51-36 win over tournament host Piner to clinch the tournament championship for the second straight year.

Newman (15-0), the top-ranked team in The Press Democrat’s top five, held the No. 3 Prospectors (12-2) to just one made field goal in a decisive fourth quarter.

“Tough game. I’m never a fan of playing league opponents in a preseason tournament because it’s super hard to beat them; they know our stuff, but I give Piner a ton of credit,” Cardinal Newman head coach Travis Taylor said. “Tough game, but overall this weekend went good. Good challenge yesterday to play big guys, and today we played quick guards.”

The Cardinals led just 21-20 at the half and 35-30 after three but pulled away for good with an early run, highlighted by a huge play from tournament MVP Sam Cline. With about five minutes left on the clock, Cline came up short on a driving layup but wrestled the rebound away from Piner big man Dave Baraka, converted a layup and was fouled in the process. He then made the free throw to put the Cardinals up 40-30.

“This was fun,” said Cline, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “Super competitive all the way around. We’ve kind of been getting out to slow starts, but we just try to play hard the whole game.”

The Cardinals got out to a faster start Friday against the Prospectors than they did Thursday again Christopher, when they fell behind 21-11 after one. This time, the Cardinals rattled off an 11-1 run in the first to build a 17-7 lead heading into the second.

Piner responded by opening the frame with a 9-0 run and then made the deficit one on a questionable last-second layup by Kansh Singh. The ball appeared to still be in his hands as the shot clock rang, but his layup stood to make it a 21-20 at the break.

Out of the locker rooms, both teams traded barrages from deep. Theo McDowell, who scored a team-high eight points, opened the third with a three to give the Prospectors their last lead of the game at 23-21 before Drew Krilich and Cline answered with consecutive threes to put the Cardinals back on top, 27-23.

McDowell hit his second from deep a few minutes later, but it would be the last points for Piner over the next three minutes. Krilich, who finished with 14 points, hit his third three of the game during that drought to push the Cardinals’ lead to six.

His fourth and final three of the game was the dagger, a contested catch-and-shoot jumper from the right side of the arc that put the Cardinals ahead by 13 with 2:20 left in the fourth. Between his third and fourth makes from deep, Piner had made just two field goals — a floater from Matty Erickson with 1:20 left in the third and an and-one layup by Baraka with 4:25 in the fourth.

“From the beginning of the year we’ve been trying to emphasize defense, but as we’ve played more and more and get used to each other it’s obviously going to get better,” Cline said.

At 15-0, Newman is off to its best start since the 2008-09 season, when it opened 27-0. The Cardinals have allowed 50 points on defense just once this year and enter North Bay League-Oak play next week giving up just under 40 points a contest.

“We’re ready; we’re ready to play,” Cline said of league play. “But still, gotta beat everyone twice.”

The Cardinals (15-0, 2-0) will play at Maria Carrillo (3-8, 0-2) on Tuesday before a final nonleague game against No. 5 Ukiah (13-3) on Saturday. Piner (12-2, 1-0) hosts Analy (10-4, 1-1) on Tuesday before a huge matchup at No. 2 Windsor (11-4, 1-0) on Saturday.

Third place

A furious second-half run from No. 5 Ukiah turned a double-digit deficit into a five-point lead in the fourth, but Christopher-Gilroy scored a go-ahead bucket with two seconds left on an offensive rebound to pull out a 47-45 win.

Marcus Fenk scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead the comeback. The Wildcats held the Cougars (9-3) scoreless for nearly eight minutes to build a 45-40 lead late in the fourth. But Christopher rattled off the final seven points of the game and blocked Ukiah’s potential game-winning three attempt at the end of regulation.

Consolation championship

Santa Rosa coasted to a 57-35 win over Casa Grande behind strong games from Elijah Hansen (22 points) and Nolan Frost (15 points).

Jordan Giacomini paced the Gauchos (4-8) with 15 points.

Seventh place

Petaluma unleashed some pent-up frustration in Friday’s finale after two tough losses to open the tournament, highlighted by Thursday’s 43-42 loss to rival Casa Grande.

The Trojans blitzed Eureka with a lights-out shooting display for a 74-54 win over the Loggers. Four Trojans (7-6) reached double figures, led by Elliot Blue with 17. Dalton Armstrong added 14, Shane Douglas 13 and Rowan Calhoun 11.

