The protagonist of Living – director Oliver Hermanus and novelist-screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro’s splendid reimagining of Ikiru, the 1953 film by Akira Kurosawa – is a man of steady habits. A lifelong civil servant, Mr Williams takes the train into post-war London each morning for work, trailed by a fleet of young associates (all dressed in the same boxy suits and bowler hats that he is); he shuffles some papers at his desk; and then he heads home for a mostly silent supper with his son and daughter-in-law. It takes nothing short of a devastating diagnosis to unsettle that routine – but even then, after learning that he has about six months to live, Williams wouldn’t dream of doing anything so drastic as ending his own life. (As he tells a friendly stranger, he is loath to inconvenience the landlady.) Instead, the shadow of death wakes him up. Determined to make something useful of his final days, he endeavours to really get down to work – finally emerging as a man not ruined by his crisis, but redeemed by it.

23 HOURS AGO