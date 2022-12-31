Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Sinkhole swallows car in Mendocino, leaves residents cut off from road
Heavy rain from the weekend's storm opened up a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County, swallowing up a car and leaving residents and guests of a RV camp stranded. The private road off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits developed a sinkhole on Friday amid storm conditions that swept through Northern California over the holiday weekend. A vehicle on the road eventually dropped into the widening hole in the asphalt and needed to be removed by Caltrans workers, according to MendoFever, but luckily no injuries were reported.
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
mendofever.com
Fortifying for the Flood? Get Sandbags in Hopland, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Willits, and Laytonville
Hoplandites! In anticipation of the upcoming weather system, Mendocino County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians partnered to provide residents a big ol’ pile of free sand and a whole lotta sandbags to fortify their property from floodwaters. The sandbag station is located...
Snow along Highway 29 in Napa County snarls traffic near Calistoga
CALISTOGA -- A rare snowfall caused traffic issues in Napa County along state Highway 29 Monday night.The snow came down on the hills above Calistoga on the Mount Saint Helena grade, where heavy snow fell at much lower than normal elevations.Several cars became stuck along Highway 29 Monday evening, requiring tow trucks to get dislodged. Snow plows were used to clear the road and keep other cars from getting stuck or sliding aroundThere was no word of any injuries.
ksro.com
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
The Mendocino Voice
Cal Fire to hold public hearing in Willits on Fire Hazard Severity Zone map
WILLITS, CA, 1/3/23 — Cal Fire will hold a meeting for Mendocino County constituents at 10 a.m. in Willits on Wednesday, to loop the public in on a process that will update the map of California’s fire hazard severity zones (FHSZ) for the first time since 2007. This is part of a process mandated by government code, in which the State Fire Marshal must identify areas in the state as moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity zones.
mendofever.com
MAJOR INJURY CRASH REPORTED OFF HWY 101 SOUTH OF HOPLAND
At about 2:48 p.m., a full-size Chevy pickup went down the embankment approximately 100 feet off southbound Hwy 101 between Cloverdale and Hopland. A mother and two children were reportedly aboard. The Incident Commander told dispatch to order an air ambulance, however, all declined due to inclement weather. The IC...
mendofever.com
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Russian River expected to exceed flood stage amid torrential new rainstorm
The Russian River is expected to top its banks in Mendocino County and Sonoma County, swelling to more than three times its current height across an already drenched region amid torrential runoff from the incoming storm, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast downpour, ushered in by an atmospheric...
sonomacountygazette.com
Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain
Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
mendofever.com
Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
KTVU FOX 2
Kitchen crew member escapes Sonoma County jail
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A kitchen crew member escaped on Tuesday from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail. A sheriff's spokesperson said that John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away at 8:40 a.m. The exact circumstances of his escape were not immediately made public. Avilla has been in...
mendofever.com
Semi-Truck ‘Hanging Off Cliff’ After Attempting State Route 175
A too-often-told story is evolving on State Route 175 this morning after a 65-foot semi-truck is stuck after trying to navigate the twists and turns of the rural roadway. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident began around 10:22 a.m. approximately 2 miles east of the Hopland Rancheria.
ksro.com
Gas Prices Halt Their Drop in Santa Rosa
Gas prices in Santa Rosa are staying about the same. Today the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.51. That’s the same as Sunday and a penny more than a week ago. The average appears to have stopped trending downward, but it’s still 41-cents less than a month ago. The statewide average went up a cent overnight and is now $4.42 per gallon.
mendofever.com
Remains Of Fireworks In Backyard, Drumming Coming From Neighbors House – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Left Out Back Door, Violation Of Restraining Order – Ukiah Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Four Ukiah Families Displaced After New Year’s Eve Apartment Complex Fire
The New Year is off to a rough start after four Ukiah families are left without shelter in the wake of an early morning apartment complex fire. Ukiah Valley Fire Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham told us preliminary investigations indicate the fire’s ignition source was either an electrical issue or combustibles placed in front of a wall furnace.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Under Control]Ukiah Apartment Complex Catches Fire
Scanner traffic beginning around 1:07 a.m. indicates a multi-family apartment building on the 1100 block of South Dora Street has been evacuated after a vehicle lit up in flames igniting a carport and spreading into nearby buildings. Firefighters are deploying multiple units as windows are shattering and vegetation is starting...
Heavy rain and winds on the way - Here's what you need to know
photo credit: Courtesy of Sarah Stierch/Flickr Johannes Hoeverts is director of Sonoma County Public Infrastructure - formerly Transportation and Public Works. He told KRCB News people should prepare now for Wednesday’s deluge. "So if you need sandbags, I would recommend that you go get them now you're probably a little behind, but I think there's still time," Hoeverts said. "We're expecting the worst of the storm to come Wednesday morning and Wednesday midday." "I would recommend that people don't travel, for sure, don't cross flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown, we like to say. If you see any trees down or slides or flooding,...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
Comments / 0