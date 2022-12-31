SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.

