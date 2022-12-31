ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors Observations: Klay Thompson Erupts for 54 in Wild Double OT Win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
LeBron James, NBA Twitter React to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the...
