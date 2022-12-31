Read full article on original website
Oregon woman finds hope and resiliency through a new documentary
EUGENE, Ore. -- A remarkable story of a tragedy turned to resilience and hope; one woman is hoping a the new documentary of her life will help push people to pursue their dreams, no matter how hard life gets. The star of the documentary, 'Space, Hope and Charity', is Charity...
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
Substance abuse recovery center opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A new peer recovery center is opening to provide support to adults seeking recovery from substance abuse. Restored Connections Peer Center hosted a grand opening of its new drop-in peer recovery center at 146 east 12th Ave. in Eugene on January 2. RCPC said they received over $1 million from the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council to open the drop-in center. RCPC officials said the center is staffed by trained members of the community who are themselves recovering from substance abuse, and will use their own experiences to help others quit using substances and enter recovery.
Pet of the Week: Bandit
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bandit is a super handsome hound dog with a lot of personality in search of his special home!. Bandit is a six-year-old coonhound mix with a sweet disposition who loves affection and pets. Greenhill Humane Society Staff say he likes to lean into your legs to get your attention, and would be a very loyal addition to a family. Bandit is an active dog, so he likes daily walks and would love a big field to run around in. Once he gets back inside, Bandit would love a nice warm bed to relax in with his people.
Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
Vehicle recovered from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to salvage a vehicle from the bottom of Walnut Grove Pond on Monday, and they believe the car had been there for three decades. The LCSO said a man reported seeing a car in a pond...
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EWEB has plan to provide enough energy for electric cars
EUGENE, Ore. --Starting in 2035, Oregonians won't be able to buy a new gas-powered vehicle. However, a major question is, will utilities like Eugene Water & Electrical Board be able to deliver the energy necessary?. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said they're confident they will be. "Yes, we are ready for...
Lane County public safety projects get $3.1 million in federal funding
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County government officials report that thanks to the 2023 federal omnibus spending bill, three critical public safety projects in Lane County will be getting more than $3 million in funding. According to Lane County officials, $176,000 will go to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to replace...
BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers. Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January...
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
Electric bike battery explodes: Local man shares 'frightening' experience
MONROE, Ore. -- One Monroe man is sharing his story after the battery for his electric bicycle exploded. Physically, David Goertzen is just fine. But after he heard what sounded like a stick of dynamite, he's still shaken up. "Well there I am, laying in bed, enjoying my sleepy time...
