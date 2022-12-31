No spectators = No shows! The spectators should be fined along with the drivers, and that'll put a stop to this craziness. It's that simple.
fake news!! they might want too, but far to many spectators. I told Newsom what they should do when they catch the cars is take them DIRECTLY to the wreckers and squash them with the driver inside if possible. now that would be better to watch.
they could be out there commiting more serious crimes! their interested in fast cars , driving, and horse power!! give them somewhere to play legally!! not only will that help out with the sideshows it will give this kids somthing legal tbey love and possablely a career in motorsports ! constructive soulition instead of turning them into criminals!!! where else are they gonna do drive like that!!
Related
Jaywalking with 'no immediate danger' is now legal in California
Prisons across California to close or shrink
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805
Bill expanding criteria for 'gross negligence,' 'vehicular manslaughter' goes into effect
New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway
Woman’s mysterious death remains unsolved. The California Department of Justice has no answers
California's new gun law, explained
Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free
California rings in 2023 with new laws on abortion, transgender youth, and illegal immigrant police
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
New CA law allows lawsuits against sale, distribution of illegal weapons
‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California
New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'
California 6-year-old captures orb in sky
Two drivers arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista
CBS 8
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 33