Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
IUSG - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com
Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XOP - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)?
KRE - Free Report) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)?
IYK - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Should iShares Morningstar MidCap ETF (IMCB) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IMCB - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $718.71 million, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)?
VAW - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options...
Zacks.com
Is CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
AMN or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
AMN - Free Report) or Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Total Bond Market ETF (ARCM) Hits New 52-Week High
ARCM - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 2.11% from its 52-week low of $98.71 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Ingredion (INGR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Zacks.com
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ASBFY - Free Report) or Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong...
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked ETF Wins Amid Worst Market in 2022
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 with the biggest annual loss since 2008 and the first yearly fall since 2018. Aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China roiled the market badly throughout the year. While there have been...
Zacks.com
Here's Why ITT (ITT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day. Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus. Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
MPLX LP (MPLX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -1.5%,...
Zacks.com
Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
RBCAA - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the...
Comments / 0