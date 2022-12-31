Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Brogdon, Griffin, Jackson, Kornet, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum...
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing
Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
KANSAS STATE 116, NO. 6 TEXAS 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .939. 3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Nowell 6-10, Carter 3-3, Sills 2-3, Tomlin 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Massoud 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Johnson 3, Iyiola 2, Massoud, Nowell, Sills). Steals: 5 (Nowell 3, Johnson, Tomlin). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Allen263-74-50-13410.
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
BOISE STATE 67, SAN JOSE STATE 64
Percentages: FG .450, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Tolbert 1-3, Cardenas 1-4, Moore 1-4, Gorener 1-6, G.Anderson 0-1, T.Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diallo 5, Moore). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 6, Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Diallo, Elder, T.Anderson). Steals: 3 (Cardenas, Diallo, Gorener). Technical...
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
KENTUCKY 74, LSU 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Miller 5-13, K.Williams 4-6, Hayes 2-4, Hill 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Hannibal 4, Fountain, Hayes, Hill, K.Williams). Steals: 3 (Fountain, Hannibal, Wilkinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Livingston281-52-20-1115. Toppin319-132-21-33121. Tshiebwe407-95-77-161319.
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
PITTSBURGH 68, NO. 11 VIRGINIA 65
Percentages: FG .473, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Beekman 3-5, Franklin 2-3, Clark 2-5, McKneely 2-5, Vander Plas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Clark 5, Shedrick 3, Beekman, Dunn). Steals: 7 (Franklin 2, Gardner 2, Vander Plas 2, McKneely). Technical Fouls:...
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
SAINT MARY'S 84, ACADEMY OF ART 64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Asante 2-4, Brown 1-3, Munson 1-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Deang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fuller, Rivers, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, Asante 3, Deang 3, Fuller 2, Williams 2, Munson, Rivers). Steals:...
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
Anthony Edwards Is Reportedly Not Happy With The Minnesota Timberwolves
A Timberwolves insider says Anthony Edwards isn't happy with the team's current state of affairs.
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Granville girls basketball earns checkmate vs. Newark Catholic
GRANVILLE — The Granville girls basketball team anticipated seeing a junk defense from Newark Catholic on Tuesday. The Blue Aces did not yet know the counter. Enter senior Ava Gossman. Gossman scored twice inside and once outside before the rest of the Blue Aces went on the attack as they again ran away...
