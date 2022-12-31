Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
Porterville Recorder
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing
Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
Porterville Recorder
KANSAS STATE 116, NO. 6 TEXAS 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .939. 3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Nowell 6-10, Carter 3-3, Sills 2-3, Tomlin 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Massoud 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Johnson 3, Iyiola 2, Massoud, Nowell, Sills). Steals: 5 (Nowell 3, Johnson, Tomlin). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Allen263-74-50-13410.
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 84, ACADEMY OF ART 64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Asante 2-4, Brown 1-3, Munson 1-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Deang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fuller, Rivers, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, Asante 3, Deang 3, Fuller 2, Williams 2, Munson, Rivers). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
Porterville Recorder
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Porterville Recorder
Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 5, Washington 4
Washington1120—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Third Period_6, Washington, Dowd 10 (Milano, Jensen), 0:55. 7, Washington, Ovechkin...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5
Toronto1310—5 St. Louis won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 9 (Parayko, Acciari), 4:52 (sh). 2, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Thomas, Kyrou), 13:01 (pp). 3, Toronto, Engvall 8 (Kerfoot, Kampf), 17:28. Second Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou 18 (Buchnevich), 3:09 (pp). 5, Toronto, Nylander 22 (Matthews, Bunting), 4:38. 6,...
Comments / 0