KTVU FOX 2
Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel
OAKLAND, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
KTVU FOX 2
Don't get caught off guard in the Bay Area's next 'brutal' storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, Bay Area basements have flooded, cars have been submerged and the power shut off in homes across the rain-soaked region. And there's going to be more. While the Bay Area got a short reprieve from a record-breaking storm over the New Year's weekend that brought...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend storm set stage for more destruction as next wave hits Wednesday
The Bay Area was walloped by a storm over the weekend that produced mudslides and flooding, setting the stage for even more destruction. The storm approaching Wednesday is big and powerful in its own right.
KTVU FOX 2
Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews clear trees threatening power lines ahead of next atmospheric river
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph could topple trees in the next wave of Bay Area rainstorms headed this way Wednesday. In the Oakland hills, PG&E crews are clearing some problematic trees threatening power lines.
KTVU FOX 2
Car nosedives into sinkhole in Daly City
Crews in Daly City are working to get a car out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2
'Magical' fireworks in San Francisco ring in new year
After the rain let up many celebrated the new year watching fireworks over San Francisco. One viewer called this year's display 'magical.'
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents of Oakland complex remain displaced after storm floods garage, leaving cars inundated
OAKLAND, Calif. - Frustrated residents of an Oakland apartment complex remained evacuated from their homes on Tuesday, after the massive storm over the weekend flooded out their building’s garage, leaving tenants not only displaced but many unable to access their vehicles for days. DaVina Brown said she and dozens...
KTVU FOX 2
City of San Jose proclaims state of emergency ahead of storm's arrival, evacuation orders for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's atmospheric river weather event. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare appropriately for the heavy rains. In addition, the city has issued a mandatory evacuation order for unhoused people living along creek beds, San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday evening. The mayor's proclamation was signed by City Manager Jennifer Maguire.
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E mobilizes extra crews as storm threatens to bring high wind gusts
OAKLAND - Pacific Gas & Electric says they've mobilized more than 3,000 workers, including contractors and 16 mutual aid crews from other West Coast power companies to help with the storm system that is set to whip through Northern California starting Wednesday. High wind alerts are set to begin Wednesday...
KTVU FOX 2
First babies born in New Year around Bay Area
Baby Ezekial was the first child born in the Bay Area in 2023 at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Walnut Creek. Soon after, other hospitals announced the first deliveries of the year as well.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla plunges off Devil's Slide
A Tesla carrying a family of four plunged hundreds of feet down Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Jan. 2, 2023. Video: CAL FIRE CZU.
